Animoto Videos on an iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch Can Instantly be Played on TV using Apple TV and AirPlay

Animoto (www.animoto.com) today announced a simple and fun way for consumers to enjoy their personal video slideshows, with new Apple AirPlay functionality, allowing users to easily watch Animoto videos on their TV. With this new functionality, Animoto videos on an iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch can instantly be played on a TV using Apple TV and AirPlay. A video slideshow creation service, Animoto makes it easy for consumers to create TV-quality videos, from their photos and video clips.

“Animoto videos have always looked great on a big-screen TV and now it’s one-click easy for families to enjoy their Animoto videos on their home televisions without messing with wires or requiring a DVD Player,” said Brad Jefferson, CEO and cofounder of Animoto. “In less time than it takes to pop popcorn, you can now create a professional-looking Animoto video from photos on your iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch and play it for your family on your TV.”

It’s easy for consumers to start using this new TV functionality. First, users need to update their iOs to version 4.3, and make sure their Animoto app (for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch) and Apple TV are set for the latest versions. Next, the user’s AirPlay icon will appear on the video player in the bottom right hand corner. Then, the user taps the icon to bring up a list of the device choices to display their video, and they select TV. The TV viewing functionality works both through Animoto’s iPhone and iPad application and through mobile Safari on the iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch.

Availability

The Animoto AirPlay features are available immediately and more detailed information can be found at www.animoto.com.

