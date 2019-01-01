Tell your story

Add voice-over to video the easy way

Enhance your videos using the power of voice-over. Record and edit audio right within your project in a matter of minutes.

Master voice-over video like a pro

Animoto lets you record your voice from within any existing project. From explainer videos to company intros, inject personality into your brand with narration.

Step 1

Record your voice-over

Select a block you’d like to add voice-over to, then click on the microphone icon. Underneath it, you’ll see a big RECORD button. Click and hold down that button, start talking, and your voice-over will be recorded.

Step 2

Time your recording

Try to break up each segment of your voice-over among multiple blocks. That way, your audience isn’t looking at one image or video clip for too long. When using a video clip, keep in mind how long the clip is, so your voice-over fits within that time period.

Step 3

Review your recording and optimize

Once you’re done recording the voice-over, go back and make sure it sounds the way you want it to. If you want to re-record, simply delete the voice-over and start the process again. Otherwise, you can start working on other parts of your project, including choosing a soundtrack to complement your voice.

Voice-over video that's ready in minutes

See the video Mighty Leaf Tea created using voice-over

Voice-overs add a personal dimension to your videos. With this feature, you can create content that speaks directly to your viewers and let them hear your brand’s unique voice.

Why voice-over is so effective

Direct communication

There's no better way to make a sale than by talking right to potential customers. Voice-overs add a new dimension to your brand's story and allow you to explain what makes it special.

Easy to record

Get your recording started and finalized within a matter of minutes with Animoto. All you need is an external microphone, and a little practice narrating.

Sync your audio with photos and video clips

Our voice-over tool lets you time your recordings to keep pace with the photos and video clips in your project. Create a seamless story where all the parts of it look and sound great together.

