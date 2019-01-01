Enhance your videos using the power of voice-over. Record and edit audio right within your project in a matter of minutes.
Animoto lets you record your voice from within any existing project. From explainer videos to company intros, inject personality into your brand with narration.
Select a block you’d like to add voice-over to, then click on the microphone icon. Underneath it, you’ll see a big RECORD button. Click and hold down that button, start talking, and your voice-over will be recorded.
Try to break up each segment of your voice-over among multiple blocks. That way, your audience isn’t looking at one image or video clip for too long. When using a video clip, keep in mind how long the clip is, so your voice-over fits within that time period.
Once you’re done recording the voice-over, go back and make sure it sounds the way you want it to. If you want to re-record, simply delete the voice-over and start the process again. Otherwise, you can start working on other parts of your project, including choosing a soundtrack to complement your voice.
Voice-overs add a personal dimension to your videos. With this feature, you can create content that speaks directly to your viewers and let them hear your brand’s unique voice.
There's no better way to make a sale than by talking right to potential customers. Voice-overs add a new dimension to your brand's story and allow you to explain what makes it special.
Get your recording started and finalized within a matter of minutes with Animoto. All you need is an external microphone, and a little practice narrating.
Our voice-over tool lets you time your recordings to keep pace with the photos and video clips in your project. Create a seamless story where all the parts of it look and sound great together.
As you begin making videos, we're here to help along the way! Get started with Animoto and find support from businesses just like yours in the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook. Our team of video experts are ready to help you grow, with tips, ideas, inspiration, and feedback on your videos.