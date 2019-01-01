Turn your photos and video clips into a professional slideshow video set to music in minutes. It's drag and drop easy. No experierence needed.
Slideshow videos let you share your experiences, cultivate a brand, build a following, or save and share your family memories. Animoto’s slideshow maker is easy to use, quick to learn, and the only tool you’ll need to start creating amazing videos you'll love.
Create fun video slideshows to share with family and friends. Capture birthdays, weddings, and other special events like never before. Add custom visual effects and music to take viewers on a memorable journey.
Encourage your followers to be the best version of themselves. Make a slideshow video combining motivational quotes and positive images to energize and invigorate your following on social channels.
Gain new customers and build your brand with a simple slideshow video. Show off your latest products and services to potential buyers, share your portfolio, or demonstrate why you're great at what you do.
Rescue Chocolate was looking to raise awareness about a ban on pitbulls in Montreal, Canada that would have euthanized many dogs in the area. The chocolate company got the word out with a 35-second video that encouraged people to sign a petition against the ban.
With a $150 boost, Rescue Chocolate's video reached 1.1 million people, amassing more than 365,000 views! Most importantly, it helped galvanize people to fight the legislation and save a lot of dogs.
