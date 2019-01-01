Rescue Chocolate was looking to raise awareness about a ban on pitbulls in Montreal, Canada that would have euthanized many dogs in the area. The chocolate company got the word out with a 35-second video that encouraged people to sign a petition against the ban.



With a $150 boost, Rescue Chocolate's video reached 1.1 million people, amassing more than 365,000 views! Most importantly, it helped galvanize people to fight the legislation and save a lot of dogs.