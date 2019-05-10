15 Easy Instagram Story Ideas for Brands

More and more brands and businesses are finding success with Instagram Stories. According to Instagram, 96 percent of marketers in the U.S. that are currently using Stories plan to continue to do so in the next 6 months. And half of businesses worldwide are already creating at least one Story a month.

Interested in starting to use Instagram Stories more for your brand but don’t know where to start? We’re here to help with a list of 15 ideas for IG Stories that you can get started with today. And to make it even easier, we’ve included a number of Instagram Story templates that you can customize to match your brand’s story and aesthetic.

All of the examples in this article are available to customize in the Animoto: Social Video Editor iOS app. You can download the app for free in the App Store to get started. Change the color, font, and text, drop in your own photos and/or video clips, and you’re ready to post.

Story Idea #1: Go Behind the Scenes

Give your audience a behind-the-scenes look at what you do. Show off your workspace or studio, share how something is made, or give customers another glimpse into how you run your brand. Here’s a short clip from our Behind the Scenes template, which you can customize to show off your own business.

Story Idea #2: Do a Q&A

Looking to spark engagement? Try doing a Q&A in Instagram Stories. Post a Story using a Question sticker and let your audience know that you’ll be doing an Ask Me Anything (AMA) and encourage them to submit questions. Then, use subsequent Stories to answer the questions you receive.

You can learn more about how to post questions in our article on how to ask questions on Instagram Story posts.

Story Idea #3: Highlight Your Customers

Highlighting your customers is a fun way to make them feel special, and to encourage engagement. Not only will more customers start tagging you for a chance to be featured, but featured customers will be likely to share your Stories with their followers too. Be sure to tag the people you’re highlighting. Here’s a quick clip from our Customer Call Out template.

Story Idea #4: Showcase your Expertise

Teach a skill or educate your audience. Share your industry expertise with a quick how-to or listicle. Not sure what to teach? Ask your audience! We’ll talk more about asking questions to get to know your audience later in this list.

Story Idea #5: Share a Sneak Peek

Got something new in the works? Give your followers a sneak peek on Instagram Stories to get them excited about what’s coming. Check out this short clip from the Sneak Peek template in our app. This example illustrates how a wedding photographer might use Instagram Stories to provide a sneak peek of a wedding shoot.

Story Idea #6: Promote Something New

You’ve shared a sneak peek and now you’re ready to launch your new product or service. Do it with a promotional story. This example comes out of the Product Launch template in our app.

Story Idea #7: Create Buzz with an Exclusive Offer

Share a special limited-time deal just for your audience on Instagram. When you share special offers it promotes a sense of exclusivity. Plus, if you share these offers on a regular basis, it gives new followers a reason to come aboard.

Story Idea #8: Tease a New Feed Post

Posting something new to your Instagram Feed? Share a teaser in your Instagram Stories to let people know. Our New Post Teaser template is designed just for this type of Story. Drop your own content into the circle and update with your brand colors and the font of your choice.

Not sure about the differences between the Instagram Feed and Instagram Stories? You’re in luck. We’ve put together a cheat sheet to help you out. You can check it out over here.

Story Idea #9: Wow with a Before and After

Whether you’re a fitness coach, an interior designer, an organizer, or work in another improvement-related field, a before and after is always a fun way to show off your skills. Use the tap-through nature of Stories to showcase before and after photographs or video clips.

Story Idea #10: Launch a New Collection

If you sell a seasonal product, try creating an Instagram Story video to showcase your latest collection. Our Collection Launch template shows how a fashion designer might approach a new collection launch on IG Stories.