Just $19 per month billed annually or $39 month-to-month.
Start creating unlimited 1080p HD video projects with one of our professionally-designed templates. Add your own photos and videos at any time.
Enhance your project with over 1 million stock photos and videos from Getty Images, and round it out with one of over 3,000 commercially-licensed tracks from our music library.
Create a video that shows off your brand, not ours. Remove Animoto branding and apply your preferred colors and your logo as a watermark using a Saved Brand.
Easily crop your photos and videos, then trim and adjust the timing of your footage. Resize your entire project to vertical, square, or horizontal with just one click.
Download your video projects in 1080p, or instantly share on social or via email directly from Animoto. Your videos belong to you with a license that never expires.
Get unlimited access to 1MM+ photos and videos from Getty Images
Exclusive to paid plans, download all of your video projects to share anywhere
Customize the look of your video’s text with over 40 professionally-designed fonts
Get started for as low as $19 per month billed annually