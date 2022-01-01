Professional

More features, more possibilities

Just $19 per month billed annually or $39 month-to-month.

Create customized videos with professional tools

Make unlimited HD videos

Start creating unlimited 1080p HD video projects with one of our professionally-designed templates. Add your own photos and videos at any time.

Over 1MM photos, videos, and music tracks

Enhance your project with over 1 million stock photos and videos from Getty Images, and round it out with one of over 3,000 commercially-licensed tracks from our music library.

Let your brand shine

Create a video that shows off your brand, not ours. Remove Animoto branding and apply your preferred colors and your logo as a watermark using a Saved Brand.

Fine-tune your photos and videos

Easily crop your photos and videos, then trim and adjust the timing of your footage. Resize your entire project to vertical, square, or horizontal with just one click.

Share your videos your way

Download your video projects in 1080p, or instantly share on social or via email directly from Animoto. Your videos belong to you with a license that never expires.

Get more with Animoto Professional

1MM+ stock and videos

Get unlimited access to 1MM+ photos and videos from Getty Images

Download your videos in 1080p HD

Exclusive to paid plans, download all of your video projects to share anywhere

40+ professional fonts

Customize the look of your video’s text with over 40 professionally-designed fonts

Experience Animoto Professional

Get started for as low as $19 per month billed annually

Which plan is right for you?

Compare all plans
    Connect

© 2022 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.