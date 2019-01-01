Use Animoto to make videos that will inspire. Motivate, teach, and engage your viewers with our simple video editing tool.
You’ve probably toyed with the idea of creating fitness videos before. Well, now’s the time to get started. With Animoto, you’re just a few clicks away from making a workout video worth sharing.
Pure Barre Red Bank started making video campaigns to highlight their gym’s unique qualities. They soon saw impressive gains in both their Facebook and Instagram traffic numbers. Using Animoto, this local fitness studio was able to explore the power of video marketing, with shareable content that helped them reach a fresh audience and find new clients.
Let people know why your fitness brand is the best. Get started with a template, then edit it to fit your specific branding.Start free trial
Inspire your audience to reach their fitness goals. Create a motivational video in minutes, using one of our storyboard templates.Start free trial
Create a video that converts for your next social ad campaign with our effective and easy-to-use templates.Start free trial
Easily drag and drop your own photos and video clips into pre-built templates, designed to help you stand out on social media and beyond.
Customize your videos. Choose from 28 fonts and add your own brand colors and logo to create professional videos that match your unique brand.
Choose from a variety of professionally-designed video styles and templates to create videos that stack up to the big brands you see on social.
“Animoto makes it easy for me to make professional videos for Instagram. The likes and compliments on my video ad give my business credibility and encouraged others to try my services for themselves.”
Personal Trainer
As you get started making videos, we're here to help along the way! Get started with Animoto and join others just like you in our social video marketing community on Facebook. Our team of video experts are ready to help you grow with tips, ideas, inspiration, and feedback on your video