Do it yourself

Create fitness videos your way

Use Animoto to make videos that will inspire. Motivate, teach, and engage your viewers with our simple video editing tool.

Make your own workout videos

You’ve probably toyed with the idea of creating fitness videos before. Well, now’s the time to get started. With Animoto, you’re just a few clicks away from making a workout video worth sharing.

Success Story

Local fitness studio sees huge traffic boost

Pure Barre Red Bank started making video campaigns to highlight their gym’s unique qualities. They soon saw impressive gains in both their Facebook and Instagram traffic numbers. Using Animoto, this local fitness studio was able to explore the power of video marketing, with shareable content that helped them reach a fresh audience and find new clients.

Learn more
Create in minutes

See what you can create with Animoto

Company Overview

Let people know why your fitness brand is the best. Get started with a template, then edit it to fit your specific branding.

Motivational Quote

Inspire your audience to reach their fitness goals. Create a motivational video in minutes, using one of our storyboard templates.

Social Media Ad

Create a video that converts for your next social ad campaign with our effective and easy-to-use templates.

Why Animoto?

Everything you need to get started

Drag. Drop. Impress.

Easily drag and drop your own photos and video clips into pre-built templates, designed to help you stand out on social media and beyond.

Style it the way you want

Customize your videos. Choose from 28 fonts and add your own brand colors and logo to create professional videos that match your unique brand.

Look like an expert

Choose from a variety of professionally-designed video styles and templates to create videos that stack up to the big brands you see on social.

Make your own workout video in minutes

Starting at $33/month

See Pricing
Animoto makes it easy for me to make professional videos for Instagram. The likes and compliments on my video ad give my business credibility and encouraged others to try my services for themselves.
Jabari Beaton,

Personal Trainer

We want to help you wow your clients

As you get started making videos, we're here to help along the way! Get started with Animoto and join others just like you in our social video marketing community on Facebook. Our team of video experts are ready to help you grow with tips, ideas, inspiration, and feedback on your video

    Connect

© 2019 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.