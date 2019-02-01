18 Creative Birthday Video Ideas

When it comes to birthdays, a video can be an inventive way to make your birthday greeting more fun and feel more personal. But creativity doesn’t have to be complicated.

Take a look at our list of 18 easy ways to celebrate with video:

1. Birthday letter: Tell the birthday boy or girl what they mean to you while sharing photos and video clips that’ll make them laugh or tear up. Get started quickly by adding your own photos, video clips, and text to our Happy Birthday video template, featured below. Then change the fonts, colors, and style in just a few clicks to fit your birthday video recipient.

2. Birthday Story: Let all your followers know about a loved one's birthday with a short, but moving, Instagram Story. Start off with our birthday Story template in our iOS app and fill in the details with your own photos and video clips. For some extra inspiration, check out our post on making a birthday Story for Instagram.

3. Birthday party invite: Reach all your friends and family on social media with a simple video invitation that includes the date, times, and location along with photos. To make it even easier, choose our Holiday Event Invitation template and adapt it to fit your party.

4. Birthday party recap: If you’ve got a camera roll full of photos after your latest birthday shindig, it’s time to do something with them! Relive the fun with a video album recapping the party or share your with loved ones who live too far away to attend.

5. Birthday quote: Can’t decide what to say in a birthday ecard? Pull out a clever quote, add a couple images, and you’re done in minutes. Take a look at our list of 20 silly and sweet birthday quotes for inspiration.

6. Happy Birthday song: Even if you can’t be there for a loved one’s birthday, you can still make sure they hear you sing “Happy Birthday” in a sweet video message.

7. Gift for child: Start a new birthday tradition—give your little one a video slideshow showing how he or she has grown. The example below was designed for Valentine’s Day, but could easily work as a birthday gift, too.

8. Interview video: Do you want to create a video to show at a birthday party? Try interviewing friends and family of the person celebrating a birthday. Then put the footage together in a video you can watch on a TV or project onto a screen.

9. Blast from the past: Find your oldest, most “way back when” photos and video clips and put them together in a slideshow set to music. Your recipient will feel like they’re watching old home movies, but with a heartfelt birthday wish included.

10. Pet birthday: While a pet may not be able to appreciate the video themselves, a pet’s birthday video gives you a beautiful digital keepsake. You can also make a gift from a loved one’s pet to share with their owner.

11. Top 5 list: Have fun with your video’s format and create a top 5 list for your video birthday card. We started with the Top 5 template and made a more general greeting, but you can tailor your video to the birthday boy or girl’s specific interests.

12. Year in review: Birthdays are a great time to take stock of where you are and where you’ve been. Though the video below is designed to celebrate a new calendar year, it could easily be re-worked to fit a new year in your life or the life of someone you love. Begin with our Year in Review template and add in all the big events you don’t want to forget.

13. Life story: Create a mini-biography that includes photos of the major events and important highlights your birthday recipient will want to remember.

14. Belated birthday: Miss out on an important birthday? A video can double as a birthday greeting and an apology. The extra effort will make your belated birthday wishes stand out even more.

15. Social media thank you: Don’t just dash off a written thank you on Facebook when you get a ton of good wishes this year. Instead, create a short video that acknowledges all the birthday love and maybe even shows how you spent your b-day.

16. Funny: Put together a video full of all your favorite corny puns or in-jokes to make a silly video that’ll make your recipient smile.

17. Business video: Whether you’re celebrating a company milestone, like the one in this video template, or helping your customers celebrate their own birthdays, video can help your brand stay on customers’ minds.

18. Gift video: Make your birthday gift a little more special with a video featuring your gift. Add instructions or background to introduce your gift—or get creative! Send your gift on an adventure that’ll make it seem even more thoughtful.

Tips for making an amazing birthday video

Check social media: Don’t be limited by your camera roll. Search through your Facebook albums and Instagram images to find photos and video clips for your birthday video.

Don't be limited by your camera roll. Search through your Facebook albums and Instagram images to find photos and video clips for your birthday video. Find the right song: Music can heighten the emotion you want to convey in your video. Check out some of our favorite birthday music to give yourself some ideas, or just choose songs that fit the taste of your recipient.

Plan before you create: Jot down a few ideas for images and text before you get started. You can even create a folder on your computer to keep all your files where you can find them. It'll help you organize your thoughts and create a better video.

Choose the format that fits where you're sharing: Go for square videos if you're posting to your Facebook or Instagram feeds, think horizontal for presenting a video on a TV or sharing through email. If you're making an Instagram Story featuring your b-day video, go vertical. Here's a trick for creating vertical videos using Animoto's square video format.

Consider your video length: If you're sharing on social, a shorter video will get more views. If you're presenting it at a party or letting a birthday slideshow play in the background, you've got more room to create a longer, more detailed video.

Remember your audience: Think about the colors, pictures, and jokes that'll connect with the birthday boy or girl and try to incorporate those to make a truly special, personalized video.

Ready to create your own birthday video? Dive in and start making your one-of-a-kind gift. Happy video making!