Video Creation Basics: Shooting Video

If you’re looking to regularly create content for social, it helps to be able to shoot your own video clips. Video catches the eye in news feeds and adds polish to almost any promo. Luckily, with the high-quality smartphones and reasonably priced DSLR cameras available today, you don’t have to spend a lot to shoot good-looking video.
So for this week’s Video Creation Basics post, we’ll be showing you the basics of shooting your own video, along with some specific tips for product, real estate, and travel videography, and a “Build your skills” segment at the end to help you develop your video skills further. Let’s get started!
With just a few basic components, you can start building up a collection of video clips you can use in marketing for your business. Here’s what you’ll need:
Once you’ve finished gathering your equipment, grab your shot list and get to work! We’ve broken down some simple techniques that’ll elevate the style of your video clips, while helping you avoid some common video pitfalls.
To cut back on editing time later, aim for video clips that are about 5-10 seconds long. This practice makes it easier to eliminate what you can’t use, lets you upload your video clips faster, and helps you avoid hunting through a long clip just to find the few seconds you need.
A steady shot is easier for your audience to watch. Fortunately, there are lots of ways to stabilize your shot and avoid camera shake. For the most surefire method, invest in a tripod to set up your camera at just the right height. But in a pinch, you can just plunk down your camera on a safe, flat surface, set up the shot, and let your camera roll until the shot’s done. If neither of these options work for you, or if you’re recording video clips on the fly, try some of these stabilization tips:
Viewers stay engaged longer when the focus and angle varies a little from shot to shot. So when you’re shooting, be on the lookout for different angles that’ll add visual interest to your overall video. Get down on the ground, shoot from above or to the side, go in close, and then pull back to give yourself lots of options later.
B-roll is extra footage that supports and enriches your main footage. It can help flesh out your video, letting you tell a more effective story—which makes b-roll a good addition to most shot lists. You can see what it looks like in action below.
The purpose of a marketing video is to share your message with your audience. Since some of that message probably needs a bit of text, it’s important to leave room in at least some of your video clips for what you want to say. If you leave space above, below, or to the side in video clips, your message will stand out without covering up your image in the process. For more tips on this technique, read our post about shooting video with text in mind.
What you’re shooting for has a definite impact on how you should shoot. Here are some basic guidelines:
In addition to the tips above, here are a few ways to get your product video clips to pop.
A well done virtual tour can help sell a home before the buyer even sees the house. Here are a few strategies designed to help you craft a convincing video listing.
Interviews with you, customers, or employees can foster a connection with your audience and give them a face to associate with your business. Though interviews are a little more involved, they’re still easy to do, even without much experience. We put together this video to guide you through the videography end of your interview. We’ll leave the questions up to you.
We say travel, but really a travel video can apply to anyone sharing details about a specific location—an AirBnB owner, a travel agent, travel bloggers or photographers, even businesses that specialize in travel gear. The main idea is you’re outside and sharing the beauty and culture of a particular locale. Here are some tips to help you capture that:
Now that you know how to shoot video, it’s time to go do it! We’ve put together some activities that you can use to get better. Choose one (or more) that make sense for your business.
And after your video is completed, head over to our Facebook group, The Animoto Social Video Marketing Community. You can share your videos there for feedback and support, or just get inspired by fellow group members.
