Do-it-yourself software

The easy explainer video maker

Create an explainer video that helps people understand your product or service. Animoto makes it simple to make a video using your own photos, video clips, and text.

Certified partner of

Elevate your brand with explainer videos

93% of marketers say they've landed a new customer thanks to a video on social media. So, don’t just write about your awesome products and services, show people how it works. Animoto lets you create a professional explainer video in a matter of minutes. No video editing experience necessary.

Create your own explainer video

Storyboard templates make it easy to get started

Expert Explainer

Share your expertise with your audience and provide interesting or useful advice about a trend in your field. Show your knowledge with informative text, video clips, and images.

Use this storyboard
Editorial Explainer

Give your audience relevant information they can apply right away. Combine text and visuals that tell a story viewers will want to share and that'll increase the chances of your video going viral.

Use this storyboard
Real Estate Explainer

Win over prospective home buyers with a real estate explainer video that shows off how much you know about the industry. Add animated text effects to help your statistics stand out when you share them.

Use this storyboard
Case study

See how one company's explainer video boosted sales

Fundy, a design software company, wanted to market their new program suite to professional photographers. With just a few stock photos and video clips, along with some footage of the software in action, Fundy quickly put together a Facebook ad describing their new product.

Using Animoto let the company cut their design time by 75% and the video itself netted more than 13k views. In the end, Fundy’s explainer video increased their video views by 65% and boosted the company’s sales and trial downloads.

Easy to create

How to make an explainer video with Animoto

  1. Select a storyboard template or start from scratch
  2. Upload your photos and video clips or select from our Getty Images stock library
  3. Personalize by changing colors, music, and text, and adding your logo
  4. Produce and share your explainer video

Make an explainer video in minutes

Starting at $33/month

Start free trial

We want to help you explain what you know

As you get begin making your own video tutorials, we're here to help along the way! Get started with Animoto and join others just like you in The Animoto Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook. Our team of video experts is ready to help you grow with tips, ideas, inspiration, and feedback on your videos.

    Connect

© 2019 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.