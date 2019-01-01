Fundy, a design software company, wanted to market their new program suite to professional photographers. With just a few stock photos and video clips, along with some footage of the software in action, Fundy quickly put together a Facebook ad describing their new product.



Using Animoto let the company cut their design time by 75% and the video itself netted more than 13k views. In the end, Fundy’s explainer video increased their video views by 65% and boosted the company’s sales and trial downloads.