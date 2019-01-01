Create an explainer video that helps people understand your product or service. Animoto makes it simple to make a video using your own photos, video clips, and text.
93% of marketers say they've landed a new customer thanks to a video on social media. So, don’t just write about your awesome products and services, show people how it works. Animoto lets you create a professional explainer video in a matter of minutes. No video editing experience necessary.
Share your expertise with your audience and provide interesting or useful advice about a trend in your field. Show your knowledge with informative text, video clips, and images.
Give your audience relevant information they can apply right away. Combine text and visuals that tell a story viewers will want to share and that'll increase the chances of your video going viral.
Win over prospective home buyers with a real estate explainer video that shows off how much you know about the industry. Add animated text effects to help your statistics stand out when you share them.
Fundy, a design software company, wanted to market their new program suite to professional photographers. With just a few stock photos and video clips, along with some footage of the software in action, Fundy quickly put together a Facebook ad describing their new product.
Using Animoto let the company cut their design time by 75% and the video itself netted more than 13k views. In the end, Fundy’s explainer video increased their video views by 65% and boosted the company’s sales and trial downloads.
