Tell a better story with your soundtrack. Select from Animoto’s song library to add music to your video. Pick from multiple genres and moods to find the song that’s right for your project.
Take audiences on an emotional journey by combining music and video together. Animoto’s video maker with music makes it easy to add the right soundtrack to your video.
Before you choose a song, start your video by adding images and video footage. You can search for content from our Getty Images stock library or upload your own photos and video clips. Then drag and drop your content right into your project.
Every Animoto video comes pre-loaded with a licensed song, though you can change your default song at any time. Upload your own licensed music, or browse our music library, which has thousands of licensed songs. To narrow down you choices, try a simple search or add filters that will let you search by genre, mood, and more. You can preview any song to test it out. Once you find a song you like, a few clicks will add it to your project.
As soon as you’ve chosen a song, it’s time to customize it. Trim your music, so it starts right where you want it to. If your song runs longer than the length of your video, the music will start to loop, though you can turn off song looping by turning off the Loop toggle.
Music is one of the most powerful tools in the video editing toolbox. It can help to shape how your audience connects with your message and responds to your video. For instance, the video below creates a sense of sadness and urgency with its delicate, sorrowful soundtrack.
Get professionally recorded music as part of your Animoto subscription. You don’t have to pay extra to make your videos sound amazing.
Give your videos a sense of flair. Adding music evokes emotion and encourages viewers to take action.
Finalize your video with soundtrack in a matter of minutes. Create content that looks and sounds great, so you can share it quickly.
As you begin making videos, we're here to help along the way! Get started with Animoto and find support from businesses just like yours in The Animoto Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook. Our team of video experts is ready to help you grow with tips, ideas, inspiration, and feedback on your videos.