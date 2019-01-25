Valentine’s Day Video Ideas (Plus Templates)

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and it’s a time to celebrate love, whether you’re looking for a cute valentine idea for your sweetheart or a business looking to engage with your customers.

Whether you want to give a video as a gift, make a Valentine’s Day video to promote a sale, or just want to create something fun to share with family and friends, we’ve got you covered. We’ve put together a collection of Valentine video ideas for your sweetheart, your family, your business, or just for fun. Scroll down to see ‘em all and decide which valentine videos you’ll make this February 14th.

4 Cute Valentine Ideas for Your Sweetheart

We’ll start with a valentine for your sweetheart. The possibilities are really endless when it comes to creating a video for the one you love. But first, here’s a tip:

You know your partner better than anyone, and the most important “rule” for your Valentine’s Day video is to make something that you know they’ll love.

So, does your Valentine like to relive the past? Look toward the future? Would they prefer a funny video that makes them laugh or something romantic? Keep your Valentine in mind and pick out some photos and video clips they’ll love. Then, put them together with a customized personal message that celebrates your relationship in way your Valentine will appreciate. Here are some ideas for inspiration.

1. Share a simple “I love you”

Don’t overthink it. Sometimes a simple “I love you” is the perfect gift. This year, we’ve put together a template to make it easy for you to create your own personalized video valentine. Swap in your own photos and/or video clips and adjust the message, including colors and font, to something that feels right for your Valentine.

This template is square, which is optimized for sharing to your social media feeds. But you can easily change the aspect ratio to landscape if you’d like. Learn more about aspect ratio switching right over here.

2. Tell the story of your relationship

Take a trip down memory lane and share the story of your relationship. Where, when, and how did you meet? What have you been through together? Relive your love story through video.

3. Showcase your favorite moments together

Whether you’ve been together for years or just a short time, you’re bound to share some precious memories with your partner. If you’ve got photos for video clips from those moments, use them to create a video that’ll give you the opportunity to reminisce together on Valentine’s Day.

4. Create a video scavenger hunt

Here’s a unique idea we came across on Vimeo and loved! It’s a video scavenger hunt! Vimeo user Thanh Long BACH writes, “I created this video for one of my best friends. She watched this video and then realized that the last few days, the panda was hidden in a box under her bed.” While Thanh created this for a birthday gift, we think it makes for a cute valentine idea too.

3 Valentine Video Ideas for Your Family

Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate the non-romantic loves of your life, too. Here are some ideas for Valentine’s Day videos for the whole family. We created all of the examples in this section using the personalized video valentine template we shared above.

1. Share a valentine with a parent

Want to make mom and dad feel good on Valentine’s Day? Show your love and appreciation with a video. Include pictures from when you were a baby to really tug at your parents’ heartstrings.

2. Share a valentine with a child

A personalized valentine video is a fun gift for children of all ages—everyone likes to be reminded that they’re loved! Youngsters will enjoy seeing pictures of themselves, and older children will enjoy reliving family memories through photos and video clips.

3. Make a valentine celebrating your pet

Now obviously your pet would prefer a tasty treat to a video, but for the pet lovers out there, Valentine’s Day is an opportunity to share your love for your pet with the world. Create a video with the cutest photos you’ve got of your dog, cat, hamster, fish—anything goes!—and share it with your friends on social media.

4 Valentine Video Ideas for Your Business

If you’re looking for ideas for marketing your business with video this Valentine’s Day, look no further than our Valentine’s Day video marketing guide. That article dives ideas and tips for your marketing leading up to February 14th, including how to use our Valentine’s Day marketing storyboards. If it’s just the video ideas you’re after, read on.

1. Promote a product as a gift idea

Your customers are looking for gift ideas for their sweethearts. Why not promote one of your products as an idea? We’ve got you covered with our Valentine’s Day Gift storyboard template. This video can be customized with a couple simple product shots.

2. Share a special offer or promo

Running a special deal leading up to Valentine’s Day? Share it in a video. This can be posted organically to your followers on social media or run as an ad, targeting potential customers. Check out our Valentine’s Day Offer template below, or check out our Valentine’s Day Sale template.

PRO TIP: When it comes to seasonal promotions, be sure to start a few weeks in advance. Valentine’s Day may be February 14th, but many consumers are shopping for gifts for their loved ones in the end of January or very beginning of February.

3. Show your customers some love

For the day of Valentine’s Day, why not show your customers some love with a video greeting posted organically to your social media accounts. A short and sweet video sharing your appreciation shows customers you care (and it’ll keep your brand top of mind as your followers see it in their feeds).

This type of video can take any form. Start from scratch and use a simple text block with some festive Valentine’s Day imagery from our stock library of Getty Images photos and video clips, create a list of reasons you love your customers using our Top 5 List storyboard template—the possibilities are really endless!

4. Hop on the Valentine’s trend with a fun social video

On Valentine’s Day your customers will be sharing Valentine’s Day content on social media. Give them something to share with a fun social video. Our 7 Things for Valentine’s Day template takes a unique spin on February 14th.

PRO TIP: Use Valentine’s Day-related hashtags to get your video in front of more people, particularly on Instagram and Twitter.

2 Valentine Video Ideas Just for Fun

Speaking of fun social videos, we thought we’d end with a couple bonus ideas for Valentine’s Day videos you could make just for fun.

1. Share a quote video

Share a favorite love quote, or collection of love quotes. Start from scratch and add some Quote blocks to your project, or check out our Editorial Quote List template for inspiration. While it doesn’t come pre-filled with love quotes, you can easily swap out the placeholders for your faves, update the colors and font, add a few stock photos, and you’re good to go.

Looking for some quote inspiration? Check out our list of 30 love quotes to use in your Valentine’s Day videos.

2. Show some love for your friends

Last but not least, why not create a Valentine video to show some love for your friends? Similar to some of the other ideas in this post, you can share photos and video clips of your memories with friends over the last year, or over all the years you’ve known each other, along with a message of appreciate or funny quip. Share it for Galentine’s Day on February 13th, or any day of the year!

Ready to make your video? Just click the button below to get started. And if you're comfortable sharing, we'd love to see your videos! Share a link in the comments. Happy video making!