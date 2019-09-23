Fun Holiday Video Ideas for Your Business

During the holiday season, most people are completely inundated by sales, special offers and can’t-miss deals. There’s good reason for that. There are gifts to be purchased, after all. That said, there are limits to the sell, sell, sell mentality, and there are plenty of ways to make your presence felt for potential customers other than overtly marketing to them.

In that spirit, these video ideas are all about spreading cheer with festive, brand-awareness raising videos. Between 60 and 65 percent of adults report being stressed around the holidays, according to Healthline. Earn some good will with a video that doesn’t remind them of their shopping or traveling duties.

We’ve rounded up some ideas for feel-good videos that’ll make for a warm introduction to your brand. They’ll also give you the chance to share some of your holiday expertise with the world!

Calendar Plan for Fun Holiday Videos

In our holiday marketing calendar plan, we’ve intentionally left this grouping of videos to be the last bunch before Christmas. At this point, you’ve probably already told the world about your incredible deals and must-have gifts. If you haven’t, it’s not too late! These videos are designed to keep your business on the brain in a more digestible, shareable way in the run up to the end of the holiday season.

As we’ve mentioned before, the dates we include on our calendar are our suggestions, but the dates you post your videos, as well as the videos you create, are entirely up to you. We’ve included as much detail as possible to give you less on your plate, and for whichever videos you do plan to make, we recommend adding them to your personal calendar.

Fun Holiday Video Ideas

For each one of the video ideas below, take some time to brainstorm topics that play to your strengths as a business and highlight your expertise. Without further ado, let’s have some fun!

Fun Facts

How could we not lead off our list of fun holiday video ideas with a list with a list of fun facts? They’re fun for a reason. Fun facts lists are crowd-pleasers, and fortunately it’s a flexible format as well, allowing all sorts of businesses to bring their own knowledge and voice to the table without it becoming stale for social audiences.

As you create your fun facts videos, there are two boxes that you need to check:

Your list should pertain to your business in a clear, meaningful way.

Your facts should be fun!

Here’s why those two boxes are so important. First, if your fun facts don’t have any connection to your business, your viewers may not connect the video with your brand at all. That said, there’s more than one way to establish a meaningful connection.

In the example below, the fruit cake fun facts make for a natural connection with a bakery, but you could also share tidbits about your local community, or the history of your business.The second checkbox is self-explanatory. If they’re not fun, they’re just facts.

You need look no further than our Festive Fun Facts template for this video. Check out the video below, then jump right into customizing it to create your own video.

PRO TIP: Excitement is infectious. If you’re excited about your facts, your customers will be, too. Don’t be afraid to show your enthusiasm.

Holiday How-To

Your how-to is an opportunity to share something that you do really well with your audience. It’s basically an excuse to show off your expertise, wrapped up in the disguise of a fun social video. What can you teach your customers that they can get use out of, or at least enjoy the experience of watching?

We’re using our Trendy Social Recipe template as an example here, and for cooking or crafts this is probably the way to go. But you could also check out our Fashion Lookbook How To for a very different sort of approach that highlights a product without being overtly salesy.

PRO TIP: Consider the time frame here. If you share your video right before Christmas, a last-minute homemade gift idea could make you a DIY hero in the eyes of a potential future customer.

Holiday Greeting

Consider this video your virtual holiday card to your social audience. At this point, the shopping window has likely closed. You can settle in and enjoy your holiday, and expect your customers to be doing the same. Put a bow on a season well done with a quick, heartfelt message.

Our Simple Holiday Stop Motion template is tailor-made for this sort of video. It features a super simple stop motion technique that you only need a single image to accomplish.

You can also take the opportunity to express your appreciation for your customers with our Customer Thank You Card template. It’s eye-catching, and designed to be easily customized by any business, regardless of your industry.

PRO TIP: We’re going to get cheesy here, but for this one, just speak from the heart. There’s no need to get too fancy. And for your own benefit, schedule this one ahead of time and take the day for yourself and for family!

While you're at it, create a video for stories and make sure your greeting gets in front of as many sets of eyes as possible. We created this video in just a couple of minutes using the Simple Quote template in the Animoto iOS app.

Fun Holiday Video Tips

Include CTAs when appropriate. Just because you aren’t putting on the hard sell doesn’t mean you can’t prompt your audience to go to your website for more fun facts like the one you shared, or to visit you for an in-person tutorial.

Once your holiday ads are created, your holiday marketing should be set through Christmas. All that’s left of the holiday season after this is your New Year videos.

Click here to return to our main holiday calendar post, and join our Facebook group, The Animoto Social Video Marketing Community, for feedback and support from fellow video creators.