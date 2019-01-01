Add high quality images and video clips from a world-renowned stock library to your next video project. Explore the wonders of Getty Images right from your Animoto dashboard.
Use our stock library as a launching pad for your next project. Select photos or video clips that enhance your overall message, and then customize to fit your video. The best part? You have unlimited access to our Getty Images stock library, to use for your Animoto video projects with no additional charge beyond your subscription.
Start a project in Animoto Marketing and select STOCK under the Media tab in the left-hand toolbar. Add in your keywords to choose from an extensive array of photos, video clips, and illustrations, provided by Getty Images.
Choose stock photos or video clips that match your brand and overall message, and then drag-and-drop them into your project to tell your story. Rearrange the order, scale images to resize, or move content around individual video blocks. Be sure to leave room for text to make your video your own—you can even search for “white space” to find photos with a little extra room for text.
Transform your stock footage into something uniquely you by adding custom text, colors, and music. Compelling copy will improve your messaging and help audiences engage. Finish it off by adding your logo as a watermark to the corner of your video.
Make more videos in less time for less money. As part of Professional and Business plans, Animoto subscribers get unlimited access to our Getty Images stock library, licensed just for your videos.
Buying from Getty Images outside of our platform could cost you $60 or more per image. With Animoto, it's all included right here fo ryou to use.
Our stock library's HD stock footage is dazzling, entertaining, and fully adaptable to your brand. People will think you spent thousands of dollars on a photoshoot.
Using stock footage speeds up your video editing process. No more spending countless hours capturing and editing your own photos and video clips.
As you begin making videos, we're here to help along the way! Get started with Animoto and find support from businesses just like yours in the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook. Our team of video experts are ready to help you grow with tips, ideas, inspiration, and feedback on your videos.