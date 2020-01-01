Upload, edit, share to your campaigns

#1 for Email Marketers Using Video

Increase email open rates and engagement by creating professional videos your audience will love. Animoto simplifies email marketing by giving you the most intuitive video editor on the planet.

)
Certified partner of

Why Use Video for Email Marketing?

Adding videos to emails boosts click-through and open rates. Share a new collection line, demonstrate a how-to, or send out a community challenge that makes your audience feel engaged with your brand.

Templatize your email marketing videos

Select a Featured Template for Stunning Videos

New Collection

Drive sales to a new product line. Upload video clips, add branding and logos, then send it out to your email list fast.

Use this template
Community Challenge

Engage your community by instituting interactive challenges. Activate your audience, encourage participation and spur involvement.

Use this template
Real Estate Listing

Drive more interested leads to your properties. Send friendly email blasts to clients and prospects, highlighting the best features and visuals of your real estate listings.

Use this template
Step-by-step

How to create your email marketing videos

  1. Collect your product photos or video clips.
  2. Upload content to Animoto’s video editor.
  3. Pick a template and edit your content.
  4. Publish your video and launch your email marketing campaign.

Ready to launch your next email marketing video?

Upgrade for as low as $33/month

See pricing

We want to help make amazing videos

As you get started making your own videos, we're here to help along the way! Get started with Animoto's online video maker and visit our Help Center for answers to your questions. For ideas and inspiration for business videos, join The Animoto Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook. Our team of video experts is ready to help you grow, with tips and feedback on your videos.

    Connect

© 2020 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.