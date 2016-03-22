Tips for Using Multiple Songs in an Animoto Video

Hi there! This article is about Animoto Memories, an Animoto legacy slideshow-making tool. As of October 2018, all Animoto customers have access to our new easy-to-use, drag-and-drop video maker.

Click here to learn more about how you can add music to your Animoto videos today. Have a question about Animoto Memories? Reach out to our Customer Success team.

Did you know you could use more than one song in your Animoto videos? Whether you have a Personal, Professional or Business account, you can add up to 10 songs and make a video as long as 20 minutes.

Using multiple songs can be a great way to differentiate between scenes in a video, keep longer videos fresh and interesting, or change up the mood. And luckily, we make using multiple songs a snap. Here’s a quick guide on how to add multiple songs to your videos, and some tips on how to get the most out of this feature.

How to add another song

Click “Add another song” underneath the images and video clips you’ve already added into your video. Your first song will immediately be added again, so you’ll have the same song playing twice. If you don’t want to repeat your first song, click on the title to bring up the song selector. Choose one of our songs, or upload your own (just make sure you have the rights to use that song). After you’ve chosen your song, drag or add images and video clips into your second song.

Tips for using multiple songs

Now that you know how to use the feature, here are a few tips for getting the most out of it.

Looping one song:

If you’d like to choose just one song, but it’s shorter than the length of your video, you can use the multiple song feature to loop your song until your video ends. Just click “Add another song.” Your initial song will show up again, and you can add images and video clips just as you would for a second song.

Trimming your songs:

If you’d like to start or end your song at a particular point, you can use our trimming tool to make adjustments. To the right of the song title, you’ll see how much time your images and video clips will take up in your video, and next to that the total possible length of the song you’ve chosen. To adjust the speed at which your images appear or to choose where in the song you’d like to begin, select the cog icon. It’s possible to make different adjustments based on the song, so one song can have a slower pace and the next can have a faster one.



**

TIP:** To make sure your video looks and sounds its best, preview your whole video before producing it. Check to make sure your soundtrack changes from one song to the next in a good location, rather than switching over in the middle of a set of lyrics or a musical phrase. Also check that the transition between the two songs is smooth and natural, since an abrupt or jarring change in music can distract your audience. **TIP:** To make sure your video looks and sounds its best, preview your whole video before producing it. Check to make sure your soundtrack changes from one song to the next in a good location, rather than switching over in the middle of a set of lyrics or a musical phrase. Also check that the transition between the two songs is smooth and natural, since an abrupt or jarring change in music can distract your audience.

Troubleshooting tips

Deleting an extra song:

Select the X button all the way to the right of the song title to delete a song from your video. If you delete a song that has images already associated with it, you’ll see your images migrate over to the side tray. Feel free to drag the images back into the project.

If you get an error saying “Your song is empty”:

If you see a message saying your song is empty when trying to preview your video, you likely have an extra song selected with no images or video clips in it. Delete the empty song and you’ll be good to go.

Now that you know how to add multiple songs to your video, find out which song is right for your video. Then share the finished product with us on Facebook or Twitter by tagging @Animoto.