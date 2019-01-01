Social media management tool Buffer has to stay on top of all the latest social trends to succeed. That’s why they decided to run a series of A/B tests to discover exactly what helps a video do well on Facebook. They turned to Animoto, since they wanted to be able to create multiple videos quickly to get results as fast as possible.



After more than 60 tests related to aspect ratio, device targeting, and style of content, Buffer learned a lot about social users, including the fact that square videos significantly outperform horizontal ones, especially on mobile. In fact, their square Animoto video gave them their second highest performing video ever, boosting engagement and views and letting Buffer rapidly develop best practices they could share with customers.