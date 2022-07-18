Using Animoto’s Online Screen Recorder: A Complete Guide

It's easier to show the bigger picture when your audience can see exactly what you're talking about. But today’s Zoom-fatigued workforce needs access to information without sitting through another meeting.

Now, you can easily record, edit, and customize your screen recordings and seamlessly add them to Animoto videos. Here’s how to simplify your communications and strengthen your videos with screen recording.

How to record your screen

In today's hybrid workforce, communications need to be more compelling and concise than ever before in order to be seen and remembered. Adding screen recordings to presentations, demos, trainings, and walkthroughs can make them more engaging, informative, and memorable.

Animoto’s online screen recorder is currently available to everyone for a limited time. This feature allows you to record, edit, and customize screen recordings without leaving your Animoto workspace. That’s everything you need to tell your story all in one place.

Let’s start recording!

Step 1: Start a video project

Screen recording all starts in Animoto. First, create your video project as usual. You can start by selecting a customizable template and following the instructions in this video. Or, if you’d like your screen recording to be a standalone video, you can start off with a blank canvas. To do this, choose the START FROM SCRATCH button in the top righthand corner of the templates page.

Step 2: Start recording

When you’re ready to start recording your screen, click the RECORD button with the black record icon at the top of your screen. If you haven’t previously given Animoto permission to access your microphone, you may receive a small pop-up in your browser. Click “Allow” to grant it permission and choose the screen you want to record.

From here, you’ll be able to choose whether you record your entire screen, window, or specific tab in your browser. If you choose to select a specific tab in your internet browser, you’ll be able to see a preview before you begin recording.

For best results, please use Google Chrome or Firefox as your browser if you want to record a window or specific tab rather than your entire screen.

Once you’ve selected the window or screen that you would like to record, click the SHARE button in the pop-up window. Lastly, click the red Record button to start your recording.

Recording your screen will also record your audio so feel free to narrate over your recordings. You can always mute your clip once you add it to your project if you’d like to keep your video silent or add a voice-over later.

When you’re finished with your recording, you can either click “Stop sharing” in the box in the bottom of the screen you are recording or hit the stop button back in your Animoto workspace.

Your recording will automatically be loaded into the “PROJECT” tab of your Media Library. There is no limit to how many screen recordings you can add to your videos. To delete unwanted recordings, select them in the Media Library and click the trash can icon to delete.

How to edit screen recordings

Screen recordings offer the same editing options as any video clip.

Your recordings will automatically appear alongside all other uploaded media in your Media Library. To add it to your video and start editing, drag and drop it into a media block.

Click on your recording to begin editing. In the left hand corner of your video, click “Scale” to zoom your video in or out.

Click the “Trim Clip” icon that looks like scissors to trim your video clip. You can drag the buffers on either end to remove any unwanted footage.

For more advice on trimming video clips, watch this short video.

You can also use the “Rotate” icon to rotate your video 90 degrees or the trash can icon to remove your recording from the video.

To mute your screen recording, click on your video within the media block then click the microphone icon to mute it.

Once your video is completed, you can share it however it is easiest for you and your audience. Hit the EXPORT button to integrate your video into email, share it on social, or send via link, no software or video downloads required.

How your business can use screen recording

Sometimes words aren’t enough to explain complicated processes or clearly get your point across. Adding screen recordings is a compelling way to not only make telling your story easier, but to make it more memorable.

Animoto has everything you need to tell your story through video. Not only can you add your screen recordings, but you can support your content with other images, video clips, voice-overs, text, and more. Below are some great examples of videos made better with screen recordings plus templates to get you started.

Technical Tutorial

Technical tasks are best demonstrated, not explained. By adding screen recordings to your tutorials, you are providing learners with easy-to-follow instructions. Whether sending your video to a new customer or internal team, the Technical Tutorial template makes it easy to add screen recordings and demonstrate your skills.

Workplace How-to

Need to get a team trained in a new software, app, or process? The Workplace How-to template breaks it down step by step, making it easier for everyone to follow along regardless of experience. This template is also great to include in an onboarding package for a new client or new hire.

Product Demo

Most customers are more likely to pay more for a product or re-purchase a product when they understand how to use it. Proper usage can also extend the life of your product and reduce the amount of customer error and refunds.

If you have a digital product or a product with a digital component, try creating a Product Demo video with screen recordings!

Employee Onboarding

Whether your new employees will be joining your team in the office or remotely, a straightforward onboarding video can help them hit the ground running. From setting up their emails and calendars to training them on your CRM (customer relationship management) software, onboarding videos are easier with screen recordings.

Try out our Employee Onboarding template and customize it with everything a new employee will need to succeed at your company.

Simplify communications with screen recording

At Animoto, our goal is to make it easy for anyone to create professional videos in minutes. With screen recording, you can share exactly what you want to share without having to download a new software or video.

To learn more about Animoto’s video features, continue reading on our blog. Or follow us on Linkedin to learn how you can strengthen your communications with video.

Troubleshooting and tips

Browse through any troubleshooting topics below if you run into any issues. If you get stuck, feel free to reach out to the Customer Operations team at help@animoto.com for assistance.

I’m using Google Chrome and the recording won’t start after I press Record.

If you’re using Google Chrome and you can’t get your recording to start, you likely need to change your privacy settings.

For Mac users:

On your Mac, choose System Preferences, click Security & Privacy, then click Privacy. Select Screen Recording. Then add Screen Recording permission for your browser of choice. Quit and start the browser again. Start recording!

For PC users:

In Chrome, click the Site Information option (the lock icon in the search bar). Click Site Settings option. Set the Camera drop-down option to Allow. Set the Microphone drop-down option to Allow. Close the browser tab and reload the page. Start recording!

The red "Record" button isn't showing for me

If you have followed the steps above but the red "Record" button did not appear, you may need to restart your browser and/or computer.

My video looks distorted

If your final recording appears stretched or compressed once uploaded, it could be because you changed the size of your tab. To keep your video as consistent as possible, avoid changing your window or tab's dimensions while recording.