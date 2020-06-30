Our 10 Most Popular Video Templates for Work and Life

Sometimes things are popular for a reason. And we think that’s the case with our customers’ favorite templates. Each one lets you create a personal or business-related video that’ll draw your audience in and keep them watching.
You can make every one of our top 10 templates for free in Animoto. Take a look at our customers’ favorites and see if you find your new fave.
With social distancing still in effect in many places, lots of people are looking for ways to show they care when they can’t be there in person. Our Birthday Card template lets you send a personal greeting, whether or not you can celebrate with your recipient.
One of the smartest ways to sell a product is to show how it solves a customer problem. This template lets you highlight the features of a new product while explaining how it makes life easier for your target audience.
Video can help you show off multiple products in a short period of time, letting you to grab your audience’s attention and encouraging them to buy. The Collection Portfolio template uses collages and elegant transitions to create an eye-catching video for your website or for social media.
Make yourself feel like part of the team right from the get-go. Customize this template to create a short video bio. Then share your finished project with new or prospective co-workers to help them get to know you better.
When we surveyed marketers, 93% said they’d found a new customer because of a video on social media. Short videos, like the one you can make with this template, give you a fast, effective way to grab attention and get viewers to click through to buy your product or service.
For professional photographers, video acts as a way to build emotion. The combination of music and beautiful images works well in a sales session or as an add-on for clients. This type of album offers a beautiful keepsake that works for almost any genre of photography. It’s also highly shareable, and lets you build word of mouth for your business.
The About Us template gives you a framework for the story of your business—just customize with your own information. Explore what makes your business different from the competition in an elegant, sophisticated way.
If you hosted a live event, take some of that footage and turn it into a reel highlighting its biggest and best moments. The short format makes the takeaways easy for your audience to understand—and make them want to sign up for your next event.
If you've had to change plans due to COVID-19 or other unforeseen events, this template offers a simple way to share that news. Of course, you can easily adapt it to good news! Use it to announce a birth, an engagement, or other events that loved ones will want to know about.
Boost sales of gift cards with a short, but sweet, promo. Though this template references Mother’s Day, it’s easily adaptable to any holiday or for everyday use.
If you discovered a video template you loved in this post, you can find it in the Popular category in our template selector. Head over to start your next video project!
© 2020 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.