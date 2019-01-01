New York City bakery Cupcake Market wanted to increase their visibility on Facebook and Instagram, and thought video might be the way to go. They quickly created a dynamic promo video in Animoto, showing how they made one of their most popular items—customized cookies decorated to look like real people’s faces.



Their video promo caught on and got the attention of several major news outlets. The publicity helped Cupcake Market get 3x their typical number of website inquiries and a 175% increase in their average order value, growing awareness of the bakery far beyond what they’d imagined possible.