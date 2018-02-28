Video Creation Basics: Lighting

You want the world to see what your business does. But before anyone can see your product or services, you have to add a little light. So before you light up social media, check out these tips for lighting your own videos.
Creating a bright, inviting indoor environment can be tricky to do with video, even if you do have a bright, inviting business. But it’s still possible to create engaging, well lit video without buying any lighting equipment. Take a look at our post on the ins and out of indoor lighting, and then watch a quick tutorial on how to light your video using what you already have.
Shooting outside? You’re in luck. Natural light is often considered the best light for photography or videography, and you can get away with just using sunlight to light your shots.
But different times of day offer different lighting challenges. Check out our post on shooting in natural light, and take a look at a few more tips for outdoor lighting.
Before you start shooting outdoors, examine your location. How will the sun hit it? Are there shady areas you can use if the sun is too bright? Are there telephone wires or signs you won’t want in the image? Will you need extra equipment to help you adjust the light?
A good location will give you room to show off your subject without adding too much shadow or harsh light. If your location doesn’t do that, see if you can adjust the light in some way, or find a different spot where the light may be more gentle.
Different times of day will give your lighting different looks. The best time of day for you depends on the look you want for your video clips.
If you try out these techniques and you feel as if your footage could still use a little more polish, take a look at the tips and tricks below.
Sometimes the solution to a lighting problem is easier than you think. Here are a few quick fixes for some of the most common lighting issues:
The Fix: If you’ve got a subject that’s too dark on your video clips, here’s what you can try:
The Fix: If your location has a lot of direct light, there are a few ways to soften the look of your shot:
The Fix: If you’ve seen a photo or video clip where the subject was sharp, but the background was soft and blurred, you’ve seen a bokeh effect at work. How you create a bokeh effect depends on the equipment you’re using.
Starting to understand how this lighting thing works? Well, now it’s time to put those new skills to work. We’ve put together some activities that are designed to work with almost any type of video. Choose one (or more) that make sense for the type of videos you’re planning for your business. And don’t forget the lessons you learned last week in our post on shooting video!
