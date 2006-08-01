Eliza Talvola

Video Ideas
Learn how to make a fun and stylish Galentine's Day invite with Animoto's free video template
How to Make the Perfect Galentine's Day Video Invite: Free template
Video Ideas
All the social holidays that you should be aware of in the month of February, and the video templates to get you started.
February Social Holidays to Celebrate with Video
Video Tips
Learn how to resize videos easily using Animoto's free online video converter. Discover how to make a vertical video horizontal and convert horizontal videos to vertical with simple steps.
How to Make Vertical Videos Horizontal with Animoto’s Video Converter
News & Features
Introducing a fresh new brand that celebrates Animoto's 18 years of incredible video creation and highlights where we are today. Discover the journey behind our transformation and continue creating with all the timeless tools you know and love.
Say Hello to a New Look for Animoto
Video Marketing
Learn why businesses need to be investing in their video marketing strategy for Valentine’s Day, including where to spend on video ads, how to promote products, services, and more with video, and impactful data on online spending around hallmark holidays.
Why Valentine’s Day Video Marketing is Worth the Spend for Businesses
Video Ideas
A list of all the social holidays to be aware of for January. If you’ve resolved to create more marketing videos in 2023, you’ve come to the right place.
January Social Holidays to Celebrate with Video
Video Ideas
Here are 30 fun, professional, and funny employee anniversary quotes for your employee or coworker! Find your favorite then just copy and paste it into our free employee anniversary video template to create a work anniversary video in minutes.
30 Employee Anniversary Messages to Show Your Appreciation
News & Features
Look back on Animoto's (and YOUR) 2024 with our annual year in review stats!