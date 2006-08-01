TemplatesBusinessPricing
Eliza Talvola

Four women sitting at a dinner table sharing food and wine for Galentine's Day.
Video Ideas

How to Make the Perfect Galentine's Day Video Invite: Free template

Learn how to make a fun and stylish Galentine's Day invite with Animoto's free video template
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/1d6dc227b7ac0b9ff137d811f2eadc5c8389cadf-1800x1200.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
Video Ideas

February Social Holidays to Celebrate with Video

All the social holidays that you should be aware of in the month of February, and the video templates to get you started.
A vertical video within the frame of a horizontal video format. The video is a of a woman holding her phone and smiling into the camera.
Video Tips

How to Make Vertical Videos Horizontal with Animoto’s Video Converter

Learn how to resize videos easily using Animoto's free online video converter. Discover how to make a vertical video horizontal and convert horizontal videos to vertical with simple steps.
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/1a9f903be81a3e5f28b0ee7ed1e54e3e483d4fc8-1800x1200.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
News & Features

Say Hello to a New Look for Animoto

Introducing a fresh new brand that celebrates Animoto's 18 years of incredible video creation and highlights where we are today. Discover the journey behind our transformation and continue creating with all the timeless tools you know and love.
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/7c0ad79ef7e602533ffc45edc60de7658e04a547-1800x1200.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
Video Marketing

Why Valentine’s Day Video Marketing is Worth the Spend for Businesses

Learn why businesses need to be investing in their video marketing strategy for Valentine’s Day, including where to spend on video ads, how to promote products, services, and more with video, and impactful data on online spending around hallmark holidays.
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/e5b445a01bf9d517629a94b6abf046644a1e50c8-1801x1201.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
Video Ideas

January Social Holidays to Celebrate with Video

A list of all the social holidays to be aware of for January. If you’ve resolved to create more marketing videos in 2023, you’ve come to the right place.
An orang background with a preview of a video player centered in the middle. The video shows a man smiling next to the words "Employee Anniversary."
Video Ideas

30 Employee Anniversary Messages to Show Your Appreciation

Here are 30 fun, professional, and funny employee anniversary quotes for your employee or coworker! Find your favorite then just copy and paste it into our free employee anniversary video template to create a work anniversary video in minutes.
A dark purple background with orange play buttons in the upper right and lower left corners. In the center "2024 Year in Review" is written in white with Animoto's logo above it.
News & Features

Rewind 2024: Animoto's Year in Review

Look back on Animoto's (and YOUR) 2024 with our annual year in review stats!
A dark purple background with Animoto's logo in white and The Ultimate Stack's logo in orange layered on top surrounded by video play buttons.
Video Marketing

Animoto and the Ultimate Stack of Tools for Your Small Business

Learn more about the Ultimate Stack, a curated list of cutting-edge tools and products that make life easier for small teams, now including Animoto

