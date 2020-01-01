Brand Camp - Day 3

How to make videos that demand attention

Watch Animoto's own Sally Sargood demonstrate how to create a stunning social media video. And get a first look at our latest feature—Photo Burst.

What you'll walk away with

Video creation made easy

Learn how to combine your newly acquired skills in shooting and creation to make professional marketing videos for social media and beyond.

Tips for videos that demand attention

Learn a variety of thumb-stopping techniques proven to hook your audience right from the very beginning of your video.

See Animoto's Photo Burst feature in action

Get a preview of our new Photo Burst block. Learn how to create a high-energy sequence of images that'll make viewers stop and stare.

