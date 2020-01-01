Watch Animoto's own Sally Sargood demonstrate how to create a stunning social media video. And get a first look at our latest feature—Photo Burst.
Learn how to combine your newly acquired skills in shooting and creation to make professional marketing videos for social media and beyond.
Learn a variety of thumb-stopping techniques proven to hook your audience right from the very beginning of your video.
Get a preview of our new Photo Burst block. Learn how to create a high-energy sequence of images that'll make viewers stop and stare.
Pro photographer Vanessa Joy will show you simple ways to improve the images and footage in your videos, even if you're using your smartphone.
Facebook and Instagram Creative Strategist, Marta Mateu Vilalta, will guide you through proven strategies for making videos that stand out on social.
Create your own video using our newest feature, Photo Burst. Keep all eyes on your video with a rapid, thumb-stopping burst of multiple images.
As you begin making videos, we're here to help along the way! Get started with Animoto and join others just like you in The Animoto Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook.