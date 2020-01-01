Animoto makes it easy to create professional videos. Join Animoto’s affiliate program today and earn commissions by promoting Animoto on your site.
Before you get started, you’ll need to create a free account on ShareASale. Then fill out an application to be an Animoto affiliate. Please note that an application does not guarantee acceptance, as we only work with a small number of publishers.
If you’re approved as an affiliate, you’ll get a free month of Animoto. Try making videos with your own photos or our library of Getty Images stock, use our library of licensed music, and experiment with all Animoto has to offer.
Once you’re familiar with our product, you can begin promoting Animoto. Share a blog post, create a video to promote Animoto, post about us on social media—it’s up to you! As your audience signs up, you’ll start to earn commissions.