Do-It-Yourself

The easiest way to make real estate videos today

Create stunning, high-quality real estate videos in minutes. Show off your listings with our easy to use, drag-and-drop video maker.

Real estate listings with video receive 403% more inquiries

Market your properties with videos and slideshows made to impress. With just a few easy clicks, you can produce a masterpiece that’ll help your properties shine and keep your clients impressed—no experience necessary.

Video is an excellent way to get more leads and sell more properties. Our tools will help you achieve your goals in less time and for much less money, plus you can do it entirely on your own. From engaging listing videos to in-depth virtual tours, your content will come alive in just a few minutes’ time.

Success Story

Discovering new audiences through social media

Getting your property listing videos seen by a broader audience is an important element of real estate video marketing. Just ask Geoffrey Brothers. After creating a video and sharing it with his Facebook network, he was able to see it gain 22,000 views, which opened the door to a whole new stream of clients.

Without any prior experience creating videos, Geoffrey was able to produce high-quality, engaging content that his customers could relate to. Best of all, he only spent $40 on ads.

See success story
Create in minutes

Get started with a real estate storyboard template

Real Estate Explainer

An explainer video is a great way to establish yourself as an authority in your industry and land new clients at the same time. Show off your knowledge and make the home-buying process simpler with a quick, share-worthy video.

Property Listing

Share your newest listing by creating a captivating virtual slideshow, or full-length property listing video. Highlight your property’s best attributes using both photos and video clips combined with expressive text.

Agent Testimonial

Showcase your value as an agent or a broker and gain new leads with a testimonial from a satisfied client. Add credibility by displaying awards you may have received; then explain how you can deliver for your next client.

Why Animoto?

Everything you need to get started

Drag. Drop. Impress.

Easily drag and drop your own photos and video clips into pre-built templates, designed to help you stand out on social media and beyond.

Style it the way you want

Customize your videos. Choose from 28 fonts, add your own brand colors and logo to create professional videos that match your unique brand.

Look like an expert

Choose from a variety of professionally-designed video styles and templates to create videos that stack up to the big brands you see on social.

Real estate videos in minutes

Starting at $33/month

See Pricing
My real estate clients love their Animoto videos. It really helps them stand out on social media.
Theresa Pittius,

Marketing consultant

We want to help you impress your clients

As you get started making videos, we're here to help along the way! Get started with Animoto and join others just like you in the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook. Our team of video experts are ready to help you grow with tips, ideas, inspiration, along with feedback on your videos.

    Connect

© 2019 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.