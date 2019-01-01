Let pro photographer Vanessa Joy show you how to take better photos and shoot better video footage with any camera—including the one on your phone.
Find out the benefits of various cameras. You'll also learn what you can do to elevate shots using your smartphone.
Discover how and where to find the best light, and get tips on easy lighting hacks that work anywhere.
Learn straightforward, inexpensive ways to get clear audio, keep your camera steady, and add movement to video clips.
Facebook and Instagram Creative Strategist, Marta Mateu Vilalta, will guide you through proven strategies for making videos that stand out on social.
Animoto's own Sally Sargood will show you how to combine what you've learned so far to create your own eye-catching videos with Animoto.
Create your own video using our newest feature, Photo Burst. Keep all eyes on your video with a rapid, thumb-stopping burst of multiple images.
