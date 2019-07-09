Turn your photos into powerful, professional videos easily with Animotos drag-and-drop slideshow software.
Elevate your photography business by creating videos your clients will love. From photo slideshows that sell themselves to marketing videos that promote your business, Animoto's slideshow software has all the tools you need to create powerful, professional videos from your photos.
Sue Bryce leverages Animoto to help her save time, without sacrificing quality. After each photography session she uploads her photos into masterful slideshows intended to educate and “wow” her clients. By using text, Sue is able to articulate a story and deliver a resounding message to the client. The best part is, she doesn’t have to hire an expensive videographer to make this a reality.
Share your photography process on social media, giving clients a nice perspective on what to expect from working with you.Use this template
This storyboard will help you create attractive social media content to draw more clients into your schedule.Use this template
Give customers a portfolio boost. Advertise your skills for creating stunning headshots using this stylishly crafted template.Use this template
Easily drag and drop your own photos and video clips into pre-built templates, designed to help you stand out on social media and beyond.
Customize your videos. Choose from 28 fonts, add your own brand colors and logo to create professional videos that match your unique brand.
Choose from a variety of professionally-designed video styles and templates to create videos that stack up to the big brands you see on social.
“I love Animoto. As a photographer it gives me that something extra to give to my clients. I’ve had several clients moved to tears after seeing their slideshow.”
Trustpilot Reviewer
As you begin making slideshow videos for your photography business, we're here to help along the way! Get started with Animoto and join others just like you in the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook. Our team of video experts are ready to help you grow with tips, ideas, inspiration, along with feedback on your videos.