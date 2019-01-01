Video making made simple

Easy photo video maker with music

Turn your pictures into videos with music using Animoto's powerful drag-and-drop video maker.

Certified partner of

Bring your photos to life with video

Looking for an easy way to turn your photos into a captivating video? Animoto is the effortless way to turn images into a video with stylish text and transitions, plus licensed music for any occasion.

Simply add your photos into our online video creation software and quickly rearrange your pictures to tell your story. Drag and drop your way toa stunning video in minutes. No video editing experience necessary!

Limitless possibilities

Video templates that make it easy to create videos from your photos

Celebrate special moments

Quickly create beautiful personalized video greeting cards or event recaps. Wish loved ones a happy birthday, make family slideshows, send holiday greetings, and more.

Use this template
Promote your business

Make video part of your marketing strategy, without adding to your workload. Use templates to introduce new products, share rave reviews, or promote sales.

Use this template
Share on social

Engage followers and reach new audiences. Post quotes, create how-to videos, or tell must-share stories that'll make your viewers want to tag all their friends.

Use this template
Create in minutes

How to transform your images into a video with Animoto

  1. Choose a storyboard template or start from scratch.
  2. Upload your pictures and video clips or choose from our library of Getty Images stock.
  3. Personalize by adding your own text, colors, and logo. Upload your own music or choose from our library of licensed songs.
  4. Produce and share your video with friends, family, and followers.

Make a video from your photos in minutes

Starting at $5/month

See pricing

We want to help make amazing videos

As you begin making your own videos, we're here to help along the way! Get started with Animoto's online video maker and visit our Help Center for your answers to your questions. For ideas and inspiration for business videos, join The Animoto Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook. Our team of video experts are ready to help you grow with tips, ideas, inspiration, along with feedback on your videos.

    Connect

© 2019 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.