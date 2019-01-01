Nest Homeware was looking for a new way to stand out from the competition, and, they decided to try video ads. The business had heard about Animoto for social media video marketing and wanted to give it a shot. Within a couple hours, they were able to create and post their first Facebook video ad using a collection of existing photos of their product line. The campaign quadrupled Nest Homeware’s weekly sales, as well as giving them a huge boost in engagement on social.