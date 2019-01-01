Animoto gives you the ability to crop and trim your video clips in moments. Select beginning and end points to shorten the length of your footage and crop in to show only the best parts of your video clips.
Easily turn your collection of video clips and footage into a coherent and effective story. Animoto’s cropping and trimming features make editing your video a breeze.
Once you upload the video clips you want, drop them right into your project. Animoto lets you quickly trim your video clips to shorten them. You also have the ability to mute with one click if you don’t want to hear sound from your footage. You can even take short clips from the same video file by duplicating the footage and trimming the portions you want to include.
You can easily zoom in and out of your video clips using the scale tool or try moving them around within the frame of your video. You can also crop your video footage to the left or right to leave extra room for text.
Timing helps set the mood. Set the duration of each photo, text block, or video clip to create longer, thoughtful newsfeed videos or quicker, snappy video ads that get your message across quickly.
Animoto lets you create videos that look complicated, but are actually very easy to put together. For example, the video uses left and right cropping to add visual interest. It also uses our editing tools to shorten video clips, so the recipe video is broken down into digestible chunks. Finally, it uses a landscape aspect ratio, making it good for YouTube, though you could easily switch it to square and adapt the video for Facebook or Instagram.
Trim, crop, move, and edit photos, text, and footage to craft a meaningful video. Whether you're creating an ad campaign or a tutorial video, show your audience what they need to know with a video they'll want to watch.
Some video editors lack a crop and trim feature, forcing you to use additional software for trimming video clips. With Animoto, you save time and money, since all the features you need are right here.
Trim your video clips short to create a sense of urgency or make a quick, 15-second ads that are optimized for social. Or try trimming longer clips to build a more thoughtful, storytelling video for your newsfeed or website..
As you begin making videos, we're here to help along the way! Get started with Animoto and find support from businesses just like yours in The Animoto Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook. Our team of video experts is ready to help you grow with tips, ideas, inspiration, and feedback on your videos.