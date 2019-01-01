Do-It-Yourself

Create product videos that sell

Make your own professional ecommerce videos in minutes. Turn your product photos into videos with Animoto's drag and drop video maker.

Sell more with ecommerce video marketing

Product videos have been proven to increase sales. Animoto makes it easy to create videos to showcase your products or ecommerce site. Make how-to videos, product demos, and more using your existing photos and video clips. Even drive buyers to your online store with video ads that get results. With Animoto, you can rethink the way you do ecommerce video marketing and give your brand a boost.

Success Story

See how this ecommerce site increased sales 400% with one video

Nest Homeware was struggling to figure out a quick way to incorporate video into their marketing promotions, until they discovered Animoto. With Animoto they were able to upload and convert their existing photos to create an engaging video for social media. The process was fast and straightforward, and the results were amazing. Within a few weeks, Nest Homeware saw a 400% increase in sales.

Create in minutes

Get started easily with ecommerce video templates

Online Sale

Highlight your company’s latest promotion. Create a video to feature in your next social media ad campaign.

Bite-Sized Product Intro

Want to give people a quick taste of your new product? Make a 15-second video to get the buzz started.

New Collection

Introduce your new product line in style. Use Animoto to debut a collection in cinematic fashion.

Why Animoto?

Everything you need to get started with ecommerce video marketing

Drag. Drop. Impress.

Easily drag and drop your own photos and video clips into professional templates, designed to help you stand out on social media and beyond.

Style it the way you want

Customize to create professional videos that match your unique brand. Pick from 28 fonts and add your own brand colors and logo.

Look like an expert

Choose from a variety of professionally-designed video styles and templates to create videos that stack up to the big brands you see on social.

Make your own product video in minutes

Starting at $33/month

Running our Animoto video on Facebook and Instagram, not only increased awareness of the Nest brand but we also made 4x our usual online sales.
Matt Cavallaro,

Founder, Nest Homeware

We want to help you wow your clients

As you get started making videos for your ecommerce business, we're here to help along the way! Get started with Animoto and join others just like you in The Animoto Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook. Our team of video experts are ready to help you grow with tips, ideas, and inspiration, along with feedback on your videos.

