Don't just tell followers how to create a DIY project, show them! Create professional step-by-step video tutorials in a matter of minutes with your photos and video clips.
With Animoto, it's never been easier to produce your own professional tutorial videos. Create how-to videos or product tutorials that your audience will want to watch from start to finish. Go from a storyboard template to publishing in minutes. No video editing experience needed!
Show your audience how to create crafts, recipes, and other projects by making a professional video tutorial. Simply swap out the existing text, photos, and video clips in our template for your own; then preview and publish.Use this storyboard
Give your audience a quick educational tutorial that guides them through a process. Add or remove directions from our storyboard to make your video longer or shorter. Include bold, eye-catching text effects to make each step stand out.Use this storyboard
Show your audience how your product works. Create an informational video that commands attention, using bright colors and well-placed text that illustrates how to use your product, all while showing off its best features.Use this storyboard
Lifestyle blog Peanut Blossom wanted to promote a new tutorial on their blog, showing how to create DIY holiday ornaments. When their posts featuring static images fell flat, Peanut Blossom decided to give Animoto a try.
The site started with Animoto’s Step-based Tutorial storyboard, and in a few minutes they were able to drag and drop photos and video clips they already had right into their project. After adding some text, Peanut Blossom shared their video tutorial on Facebook and their website. The DIY video was a hit, amassing 1.4 million views and adding 5,500 followers to Peanut Blossom’s Facebook page.
As you get begin making your own video tutorials, we're here to help along the way! Get started with Animoto and join others just like you in The Animoto Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook. Our team of video experts is ready to help you grow with tips, ideas, inspiration, and feedback on your videos.