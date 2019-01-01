Lifestyle blog Peanut Blossom wanted to promote a new tutorial on their blog, showing how to create DIY holiday ornaments. When their posts featuring static images fell flat, Peanut Blossom decided to give Animoto a try.



The site started with Animoto’s Step-based Tutorial storyboard, and in a few minutes they were able to drag and drop photos and video clips they already had right into their project. After adding some text, Peanut Blossom shared their video tutorial on Facebook and their website. The DIY video was a hit, amassing 1.4 million views and adding 5,500 followers to Peanut Blossom’s Facebook page.