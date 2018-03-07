Video Creation Basics: Audio

Last week we covered how to make sure your video looks great through your lighting. This week we’re tackling how to make your video sounds its best. Take a look at our tips for getting great sound on a budget.
If you plan to record video clips, and you want to use the sound from those clips in your video, there are some simple things you can do to prepare. Take a look at our video on improving the audio in live video clips, and then read on to learn more.
Planning on adding voice-over to your next video? Find a quiet space where you won’t be interrupted before you begin. For an inexpensive microphone, grab your headphones and see if they also have a mic built in. Even a basic headphone mic can significantly improve the overall sound quality of your video.
If you’re looking to record your voice-over directly into Animoto, you can find our microphone-shaped voice-over tool on individual blocks within your video. Click and hold the button down to record your voice-over. Need a little more direction? Head over to our Resource Center to find more detailed instructions on exactly how to add voice-over to your Animoto videos, and for more tips on voice-over best practices.
Once you’ve added audio to your project, you’ll want to test it out with whatever song you’ve chosen for your project. Here are a few music best practices to help you find the right tune for your video.
If you’re not sure how to use our music library, take a look at our Resource Center guide to learn the basics and find out how to use the filters and features in it to find the right song for your project.
Once you’ve finished putting together video, there a few elements you may want to add.
If you’ve recorded a video clip, but don’t want to include the sound, select the block you’d like the mute. Click on the left-most icon, and you’ll see a small speaker icon. Click on it to mute your video clip.
If you’re sharing your video on social media, you may want to add closed captions for the people who’ll watch it with the sound off. Take a look at our guide to adding closed captions on Facebook, or check out YouTube’s directions to get started.
Now that you’ve got the basics of audio down, it’s time to put those new skills to work. We’ve designed some activities to help you practice improving the audio in your next video. Choose one (or more) that make sense for the type of videos you’re planning for your business.
