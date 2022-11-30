Shortening attention spans and endless notifications complicate remote communications. In today’s hybrid workforce, your messages are competing with full inboxes, never ending pings, and the everyday demands of working from home. Company trainings are just one of the messages that can fall in between the cracks.

If you need to implement a new training for your remote employees, teammates, or clients, you need to package it in a way that will get noticed and be remembered. That’s where company training videos come in!

In this blog, we’ll discuss the power of video communications, the types of company training videos you can create, and video templates to make it quick and easy.

What are the goals of a company training video?

Company training videos need to stand out and be remembered. They should inspire change and serve as a resource for new and old employees alike.

This rewatchable, repeatable form of communication is also easier to share. Here are some other reasons why you should consider turning your traditional trainings into videos.

Increase information retention

Not only are videos more eye-catching and less likely to be ignored, they’re more likely to be retained. Viewers retain about 95% of a message when they watch it in a video compared to just 10% when reading it in text.

Compelling screen recordings, video clips, calls-to-action, photos, and webcam recordings can be used to strengthen your core message. These forms of media welcome multiple learning styles. All of this contributes to better understanding and retention.

Create consistency

There are lots of inconsistencies in hybrid workplaces. Employees might be working in the main office, remote offices, or home offices across different countries and timezones. That makes checking in with your team and maintaining consistent communication tricky.

Luckily, video trainings can be dispersed globally in minutes. Every team member will receive the same video that they are free to watch on their own timelines. As you collect feedback and measure completion/retention results, you can improve and edit for future iterations.

Save time and money

In-person trainings can really drone on. They take a long time and require multiple people to coordinate and shuffle their calendars. Company training videos, on the other hand, take less time to watch and can be split into bite-sized pieces. This saves both the trainer and trainees time, and saves money that might be spent on flights, snacks, and meeting rooms.

Boost productivity

All of the factors mentioned above – the increased retention, ability to pause, resume, and rewatch videos, and more – all boost viewers’ productivity. These videos are more approachable for even the most reluctant trainees. They can be watched with lunch and in between meetings whenever the opportunity arises. All of this helps guarantee higher completion rates and productivity.

7 types of company training videos you can make (with templates)

Company training videos aren’t reserved solely for HR trainings. Anything that you need your team to know can be condensed into a video and shared! Here are seven examples of internal training videos you can make to educate and train your teams. Make sure to watch through the videos and click the buttons below to make your own video for free.

1. 30-day guides

Make sure new employees know what to expect in their first 30 days with a video! You can share information about your company’s vision and mission, the types of projects they’ll be working on, and who to reach out to for help. Use our Guide to Your First 30 Days template as an example that you can customize to fit your organization.

2. How-to videos

How-to videos can be made by anyone and for virtually any task. Include them in an onboarding package to help your new employees set up their emails. Or, make a simple video that explains how to submit a help ticket. Just use our Workplace How-to template to create your own helpful video in minutes.

3. Workplace explainers

For more complex instructions, use ourtemplate. It’s a bit longer than the how-to template above and it uses ample text boxes and animations to explain complicated tasks.

Explainer videos help explain the “why” behind certain decisions and initiatives. They’re a great pairing with how-to and other training videos. Our Workplace Explainer video explains the importance of Diversity and Inclusion training, but you can easily use to explain the significance of your trainings too.

4. Listicle videos

Listicles are quick, easy, and entertaining. You can use them to list certain resources, tips, or facts to support trainees’ learnings. This template, Top 5 Tips for Working Remotely, is just one example of a helpful listicle you can make. Try it out for yourself!

5. Employee onboarding videos

Onboarding videos support consistent, reliable onboarding efforts across your hybrid organization. They can serve as a warm welcome to your audience and set the scene for your work culture. You can build a series of onboarding videos to get them up and running in their first couple of days with your organization.

6. Technical tutorials

Technical tutorials are great for explaining complicated technical tasks. You can add screen recordings to your video to share the steps you’re taking on your screen. These tutorials are helpful for both internal and external audiences.

7. Health, safety, and environment videos

Lastly, support your company trainings with health, safety, and environment videos. The Top 5 Self Care Tips template below is just one example. These videos support the learnings from your trainings in the office and beyond. They’re also a friendly reminder and refresher that you can share after the official training ends.

How to save time when creating a company training video

Creating a video can seem like a daunting task. But with easy-to-use tools like Animoto and just a little bit of prep work, you can make video your superpower! Here are some things you can do before you start creating your video to make everything run smoothly.

Start by writing a video script: Scripts ensure that you hit all the important points of your training in quick succession. You can use your script to speak directly to your audience through voice-over or simply copy and paste it into your video.

Scripts ensure that you hit all the important points of your training in quick succession. You can use your script to speak directly to your audience through or simply copy and paste it into your video. Collect all of your assets beforehand: Once you’ve laid out your script, start collecting the photo and video assets that support this message. Consider including group photos, screen recordings, diagrams, and/or past company videos. Make sure they’re all in one place, whether on your device or in cloud storage , so they’re ready to upload.

Once you’ve laid out your script, start collecting the photo and video assets that support this message. Consider including group photos, screen recordings, diagrams, and/or past company videos. Make sure they’re all in one place, whether on your device or in , so they’re ready to upload. Save time by recording your screen: Rather than crafting long and complex text instructions, show your audience exactly what they need to see with screen recordings! Here are tips for recording and editing your screen .

Rather than crafting long and complex text instructions, show your audience exactly what they need to see with screen recordings! Here are tips for . Use saved templates: With Saved Templates , you can easily scale up your training video production without making the same tedious changes. Professional and Professional Plus users can create their own templates with their brand, story, colors, and narrative already in place. Then it’s as easy as selecting your template to create an on-brand training video in minutes.

How to make company training videos with Animoto

You don’t need to hire a cast and crew to create your own company training videos. With Animoto, all you have to do is drag and drop your media into a premade template. Here’s how it’s done.

1. Choose a video template or start from scratch: The easiest way to create your own company training videos is with a template! Choose from our hundreds of free professionally made templates , or create your own project from scratch.

The easiest way to create your own company training videos is with a template! Choose from our hundreds of , or create your own project from scratch. 2. Upload your photos and video clips: Next, upload any video files or photos you’d like to include in your video. If you’re running low, you can create your own screen and webcam recordings right in Animoto or choose from our stock library.

Next, upload any video files or photos you’d like to include in your video. If you’re running low, you can create your own screen and webcam recordings right in Animoto or choose from our stock library. 3. Edit your video with Animoto's built-in tools: Customize your video with your brand elements including your logo, font, colors, and audio. Or, try out different themes for a curated, cohesive look. Choose a song, record a voiceover, or trim your audio for the perfect final touch.

Customize your video with your brand elements including your logo, font, colors, and audio. Or, try out different themes for a curated, cohesive look. Choose a song, record a voiceover, or trim your audio for the perfect final touch. 4. Collect video feedback: Before you use your video to train your team, select a few people to gather feedback from. They can tell you if anything is confusing, unclear, or unnecessary. All you need to do is invite collaborators and share a private review link to get started!

Before you use your video to train your team, select a few people to gather feedback from. They can tell you if anything is confusing, unclear, or unnecessary. All you need to do is invite collaborators and share a private review link to get started! 5. Share and start training: Finally, once you’ve learned from your feedback and made the necessary updates, you’re ready to start sharing! You can easily embed your video in an email, share via link, or post on social media from Animoto. Or, download your video to your device and start training!

Company training video FAQ

How many training videos should I make?

Depending on the subject matter, you may want to break your video up into bite-size pieces. For maximum viewership and retention, try to keep your videos between 3-6 minutes each. There is no limit to the amount of videos you can make in Animoto!

What should a training video include?

Training videos should include an introduction and overview of the topics covered, instructional content, summary, where to find additional resources, and call to action. The bulk of your content will vary depending on the topic, but as a rule of thumb, make your instructions as clear and simple to follow.

How do I make training videos more engaging?

There are many ways to keep training videos engaging and exciting. Humor and well-placed jokes can keep viewers on their toes. You may want to include time to pause and have viewers reflect or work on instructional activities along the way as well. Visually, you’ll want to include text and graphic animations, video clips, photos, and colors to keep viewers’ attention.