White Label: How to Unbrand Your Video

One of the best benefits of an upgraded Animoto account is the ability to share and download an unbranded, or white labeled, version of your video. This means that you can easily create a video on our site or mobile app but people will think you are a pro video producer in your spare time!

This feature can be accessed a few ways. Before your produce your video and are still in editing mode, click “Settings” in the upper right. In the Settings window check the “Hide Animoto logo at end of video” box.

You can also remove the branding after your video has been rendered. From the video’s play page click “More” from the Share menu. Check the “Hide Animoto Branding” box and your video is ready to be shared without any references to Animoto.

The last option is to create a white labeled URL for viewing your video in a completely unbranded online web page. From the Share menu on the play page click Link. Select the “Hide Animoto Branding” check box and copy the URL.

