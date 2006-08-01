TemplatesBusinessPricing
Log inSign up free

Tell your story through video

Discover all the ways you can bring your ideas, memories, and brand to life.

Get started free

https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/24150a8b922e178be4c8224c6c04e75aba8c532c-132x16.svg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/e582249f69af614969d7807a91384717e5603fb3-49x32.svg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/c19d1f3baebef906301dc9f2d21f0d1947e598f8-155x28.svg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/e45bafba4105688dce8a0202643d6b0ed07c54a2-123x20.svg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/24eee9b7a4558c858228061feeb887262bba2d13-76x28.svg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/4cc0820571ef13b99e84f14bd6137d96c23f0da1-1782x1728.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format

DIY a professional video for any occasion

Upload your photos and videos then drag and drop to turn special moments into one-of-a-kind videos that last forever.

Tap into the power of video marketing

Produce professional, on-brand videos that engage and impress your audience. Add music, text, animations, and graphics—all the finishing touches that will make your brand memorable.

https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/bac2c319a43cd337038ff4b44d4947029821917b-1499x839.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/bb4b90d57a1fb15f0a63fef2b158e349/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/a7f6f01659422d87a532fb7a719216ed4bb0a0f6-1080x1080.jpg?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/4c8decf3c3e1874d9776f396e1c51012/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/c431cf7e0bd09db0653199cb4f2608e9e6db7bda-1920x1080.webp?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/b0b1778070ce4775737c2d0cd775557a/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/bac2c319a43cd337038ff4b44d4947029821917b-1499x839.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/bb4b90d57a1fb15f0a63fef2b158e349/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/a7f6f01659422d87a532fb7a719216ed4bb0a0f6-1080x1080.jpg?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/4c8decf3c3e1874d9776f396e1c51012/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/c431cf7e0bd09db0653199cb4f2608e9e6db7bda-1920x1080.webp?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/b0b1778070ce4775737c2d0cd775557a/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/bac2c319a43cd337038ff4b44d4947029821917b-1499x839.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/bb4b90d57a1fb15f0a63fef2b158e349/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/a7f6f01659422d87a532fb7a719216ed4bb0a0f6-1080x1080.jpg?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/4c8decf3c3e1874d9776f396e1c51012/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/c431cf7e0bd09db0653199cb4f2608e9e6db7bda-1920x1080.webp?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/b0b1778070ce4775737c2d0cd775557a/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/38a92419d01f29b2662154dd49e7d7001e596a37-1920x1080.jpg?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/7b92f438572f621813928f3fc94e2303/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/ff74c1dfa0386edad843e497ba2e420053ba53bf-1000x1000.jpg?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/ba7c439aa9543e38ad58f68345a0f662/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/4c162d199642d935ddb6ed1df55b0250a05f90b5-1280x720.webp?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/2235ca0d5f35aed13c6af18d3c948fef/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/38a92419d01f29b2662154dd49e7d7001e596a37-1920x1080.jpg?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/7b92f438572f621813928f3fc94e2303/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/ff74c1dfa0386edad843e497ba2e420053ba53bf-1000x1000.jpg?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/ba7c439aa9543e38ad58f68345a0f662/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/4c162d199642d935ddb6ed1df55b0250a05f90b5-1280x720.webp?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/2235ca0d5f35aed13c6af18d3c948fef/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/38a92419d01f29b2662154dd49e7d7001e596a37-1920x1080.jpg?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/7b92f438572f621813928f3fc94e2303/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/ff74c1dfa0386edad843e497ba2e420053ba53bf-1000x1000.jpg?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/ba7c439aa9543e38ad58f68345a0f662/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/4c162d199642d935ddb6ed1df55b0250a05f90b5-1280x720.webp?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/2235ca0d5f35aed13c6af18d3c948fef/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/4124e643316abcb7efc4ff629f345af74a193cfa-1200x843.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format

Transform your ideas for social media

Gain more traction on social media with Animoto’s square video editor that instantly reformats photos and videos to the highest-performing aspect ratio for each platform.

Learn more

Say it better with video

Show and tell is always more effective than words on a page. Upload photos you already have on hand and record a voice-over to make a video in minutes. Create new clips by recording your screen or from your webcam.

Explore video solutions for your industry

Animoto has purpose-built templates, tools, and best practices for every kind of video your business needs.

https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/1e2baf3d41131b7a728f33572f5b36ccb44ca3bf-937x939.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
E-commerce
Drive sales with compelling product videos, demos, and testimonials. 
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/5be4e5921f8bcbbedf7f28313ada4e4d4e622bc4-1080x1080.jpg?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
Corporate
Connect with your audience, engage employees, and represent your brand. 
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/39a5a81b0a2416b3e6adeaadf3f561cae4b20143-1080x1080.jpg?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
Agency
Deliver professional videos that meet client timelines and exceed expectations.
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/c5242874143a63a1941285fd05747106e5c48598-1080x1080.jpg?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
Non-profit
Make impactful fundraising videos that drive awareness and donations.

Easily create professional videos

Unlock full creative freedom and professional editing with simple drag-and-drop tools.

Get started free

https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/0b36b28f925f293b3cc9a9444f1d0680fbdc7985-1200x800.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format

Create holiday video slideshows

Animoto makes it easy to send personalized Happy Hanukkah, Joyous Kwanzaa, Merry Christmas, and Happy New Year greetings. Upload your own photos and video clips into hundreds of free holiday templates.

Learn more

Capture your personality with video

First impressions matter. Put your best foot forward with a video that feels uniquely yours

Get creative with video

Make any kind of video look professional, without any experience necessary. Explore hundreds of templates, millions of stock images and video, and play with pro effects like animations or graphics. Your imagination is the limit.

See all templates

Feel confident with video

We’re on your team around the clock to guide you through your next project

Great videos start here

  • No experience needed
  • Hundreds of professional templates
  • Unlimited video creation

Get started free