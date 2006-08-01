Tell your story through video
Discover all the ways you can bring your ideas, memories, and brand to life.
Upload your photos and videos then drag and drop to turn special moments into one-of-a-kind videos that last forever.
Send friends and family personalized birthday wishes over video.
Celebrate the happy couple with a wedding video that highlights all their best moments.
Create a moving memorial or celebration of life video for your loved one.
Share the big day with everyone and show your loved one how proud you are.
Mark the milestones with an anniversary video that celebrates your journey.
Turn other once-in-a-lifetime moments and special occasions into memorable videos.
Produce professional, on-brand videos that engage and impress your audience. Add music, text, animations, and graphics—all the finishing touches that will make your brand memorable.
Generate more clicks and conversions with professional video ads that actually work.
Keep the momentum going after an event by sharing a video highlight reel or recap.
Introduce your cause with a compelling video that moves viewers to act or donate.
Boost your sales with tested templates for video ads that meet Amazon’s specifications.
Build trust with your audience through client, customer, or brand testimonials.
Capture attention for your next launch or create a demo of your best-selling product.
Gain more traction on social media with Animoto’s square video editor that instantly reformats photos and videos to the highest-performing aspect ratio for each platform.
Show and tell is always more effective than words on a page. Upload photos you already have on hand and record a voice-over to make a video in minutes. Create new clips by recording your screen or from your webcam.
Create compelling walkthroughs and how-to videos with side-by-side screen and webcam recording that train new hires or help customers problem-solve.
Showcase your expertise and drive brand awareness as you talk your audience through your product, demo your services, or explain complex subjects.
Animoto has purpose-built templates, tools, and best practices for every kind of video your business needs.
Unlock full creative freedom and professional editing with simple drag-and-drop tools.
Animoto makes it easy to send personalized Happy Hanukkah, Joyous Kwanzaa, Merry Christmas, and Happy New Year greetings. Upload your own photos and video clips into hundreds of free holiday templates.
First impressions matter. Put your best foot forward with a video that feels uniquely yours
Make any kind of video look professional, without any experience necessary. Explore hundreds of templates, millions of stock images and video, and play with pro effects like animations or graphics. Your imagination is the limit.
We’re on your team around the clock to guide you through your next project