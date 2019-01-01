Do It Yourself

Make Beautiful Wedding Videos in Minutes

Animoto's video maker lets you turn your photos and video clips into stunning videos set to music.

Certified partner of

Celebrate your love story with video

Document your engagement, wedding, honeymoon, 25th anniversary, and more. Animoto's wedding video maker lets you quickly create videos and slidshows that'd be the centerpiece at any reception or anniversary party and that you can save and enjoy for years to come.

Create in minutes

3 Ways to Celebrate Your Wedding with Video

Story of Us Video

Share the story of your romance using photos and video clips from your relationship. Post your video to your wedding website or show it at your reception.

Make a video
Wedding Invitation Video

Make your wedding invite more unique. Let friends and family know about your wedding with a video invitation or save-the-date. Email out your invites or share them on social media.

Make a video
Wedding Anniversary Video

Celebrate a marriage with an anniversary video. Use photos from the wedding day through the present to create a one-of-a-kind slideshow to share at a wedding anniversary party.

Make a video
Create in minutes

How to make a wedding video in 4 easy steps

  1. Choose a storyboard template or start from scratch
  2. Upload your photos and video clips from your computer
  3. Personalize your wedding video by changing colors, text, and music
  4. Produce and share your video on social media, via email, or show it at your event.

Make a wedding video in minutes

Starting at $5/month

See pricing

We want to help you create beautiful videos

Have a question? We've got answers! Visit our Help Center and find FAQS and tutorials that'll help you make better videos.

    Connect

© 2019 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.