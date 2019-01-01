Create and customize your own videos with Animoto’s easy-to-use online video editor. No experience necessary.
Post to YouTube, Facebook, or Twitter with just one click, right from Animoto.
Copy the embed link. Then quickly and easily paste it right onto your website or blog.
Download your video to your computer or burn a DVD, then share anywhere else you want!
As you get started making videos, we're here to help along the way! Join other businesses just like yours in the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook. Our team of video experts is ready to help you grow with tips, ideas, inspiration, and feedback on your videos