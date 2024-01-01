Free intro video maker

Grow your audience and establish your visual identity with a video intro. Animoto's drag-and-drop editing tools and visual effects make it easy to create videos that engage and impress.

Create intro videos that represent who you are

First impressions matter. With Animoto, you can easily create an intro video that welcomes viewers to your channel and feels uniquely yours. Our intro video maker lets you quickly create distinctive openings that embody your identity. With easy-to-use templates and tools, you can set yourself apart from the very first frame, and build a brand that your audience remembers.

How to create an intro video

  1. Choose a template to get the ball rolling. Templates give you a starting point. If you prefer a completely clean slate, start from scratch.
  2. Drag and drop your media into place, and edit your photos or video clips with tools like trimming and zooming.
  3. Apply eye-catching transitions, text animations, and design elements to make your intro video stand out.  
  4. Choose a commercially-licensed song from our music library to set the tone for your intro video.
Create powerful, professional intro videos

Capture attention with stunning animations

Make your intro videos pop with Animoto's array of professional-quality animations. From dynamic text animations and sleek transitions to eye-catching design elements, our tools enable you to craft intros that not only stand out but also captivate your audience from the outset. These unique and engaging animations ensure your content grabs attention and sets the tone for the exceptional video that follows.

Build a recognizable brand identity

With Animoto, reinforcing your brand identity in every intro video is effortless. Match your brand colors, select fonts that speak to your style, and add animated touches to your logo. This consistent branding across your videos strengthens recognition and establishes a visual identity that viewers instantly associate with your content. Let each intro be a powerful reminder of your brand's unique character.

Easily customize on your time

Animoto’s user-friendly interface makes it simple for anyone to customize intro videos. Whether you're updating your brand, adjusting for different video series, or just experimenting with new styles, our drag-and-drop functionality allows for quick and easy modifications. Enjoy the freedom to evolve your intros as your brand grows, spending just minutes to get the perfect look for your next video series.

Everything you need to make an intro video

Free video intro templates

My Channel Intro

Set the stage for all your channel by creating a unique and recognizable intro video.

YouTube Outro

Encourage users to take the next step with a simple outro.

Gaming Intro

Take your gaming videos to the next level with a professional gaming intro video.

Intro video maker FAQs

Make intro videos that set you apart

Create and share videos for free. Upgrade anytime for more customization.

Video Intro Maker Resources

How to make a YouTube Intro

Quick-start guide

Webcam guide

