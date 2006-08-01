TemplatesBusinessPricing
Tutorials

Welcome to the Animoto Education Center. Here, you’ll find step-by-step video tutorials to help you start creating stunning professional videos in minutes.

https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/a922eba9dd923ab762dd31548b7629fa6f78c57f-736x488.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format

How to make a video

Welcome to Animoto 101! Learn how to quickly and easily make your own videos with Animoto.

https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/6c05752bff1d061e15927e0594b6bd5d76319d47-736x488.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format

How to get started in 4 easy steps

Kick off your first video with this easy four-step guide to getting started.

https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/0ce2a0b340efce12a5fc2611df0c97d1b18d7fb7-736x488.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format

How to set your text and element timing

Tell your story at your pace and create videos your audience can’t stop watching.

https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/b098432293e7569c1effbe802aeabef2d65f9eb3-736x488.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format

How to use the Team Workspace

Drive your business forward with fast, efficient video collaboration for your whole team.

https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/60896f58e3ad4f2c893f9917d83ebee6b11c674f-736x488.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format

How to use screen & webcam recording

Add personality to your videos with screen and webcam recording.

https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/84b04597626b41c46340c34921a4dc1445e6fb5e-736x488.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format

How to use screen recording

Learn how to record, edit, and upload screen recordings all within Animoto.

https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/f453324b97060ea62478860a4abd16062bdec1b8-736x488.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format

How to use webcam

Learn how to record, edit, and upload webcam recordings all within your Animoto workspace.

https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/901df06feecfa8649a341e8fe656763383622c6a-736x488.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format

How to use commenting

Learn how to collect time-stamped feedback on your videos.

https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/b67ebb2adcbe19e0f564072def6d49ece508470e-736x488.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format

How to use voice-over

Learn how to record, upload, and edit voice-overs in Animoto.

https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/e55ef9fb6d54128865a965d90cdafd9232ae6db4-736x488.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format

How to upload media

There's no better way to customize a video and make it uniquely yours than by adding your own photos and video clips.

https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/4fee4b58c968d77551c2b37f81d30075bc701b84-736x488.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format

How to adjust audio

Learn how to trim, loop, and adjust the volume of the audio in your video.

https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/49b457518216e47249bb96a3628847045e8d833e-736x488.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format

How to start from scratch

Learn how to start your video from a blank slate.

https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/6fe9e76c8a309115012cdfd1664524fa93ddc355-736x488.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format

How to add music

Learn how to set a musical backdrop for your video.

https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/ffd6fc55058ad4515ffdc7d205c71d73bd06b88b-736x488.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format

How to change video transitions

Learn how to customize transitions in your videos.

https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/bb6bf53c361ad94c33876cf3a07d2462ab0ce485-736x488.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format

How to add media

Learn how to add your photos and video clips into your project.

https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/1ea4ce2fa3506dd8a6a7542a5952f3833cb5d499-736x488.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format

How to use layouts

Learn how to elevate your media and text into stunning video compositions.

https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/9a5ce16ba6f6b6dedb1499e5e7671350ee9b03f5-736x488.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format

How to trim your video

Learn how to trim your video clips within Animoto.

https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/65b2dc54738c193e92d4ca3208a3684d2d690373-736x488.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format

How to crop and scale media

Learn how to resize, crop, and scale your photos and video clips.

https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/0dc8af393785877a09030f59a99c9a3ec6fd810c-736x488.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format

How to use our Getty Images stock library

Learn how to use our built-in library of high-quality photos, video clips, and illustrations.

