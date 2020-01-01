Welcome, Amazon Sellers and Vendors! Animoto's video maker makes it easy to create videos to promote your products. No video experience necessary.
Animoto has worked to provide a cost-effective video solution both for sellers and vendors. Get started from an exclusive, made-for-Amazon template, and drag and drop your way to high-impact video ads in minutes.
Our pre-built templates are rigorously tested and continually updated so your ads meet Amazon's video ad specifications.
Our team of Amazon video experts is ready to help, whether you have a question or just need them to make your videos for you. Available exclusively for Amazon sellers and vendors.
Everything you need to know to get started driving sales with video.
Convince potential customers to buy your product with a promo video. Generate interest in your offering with relevant statistics and product features.
Showcase the benefits of your product or service with a video featuring dramatic before-and-after reveals.
Quickly turn your product photos into a short, attention-grabbing intro for your product or ebook.
SoCozy, a kids’ hair care company, used Animoto videos to elevate their brand and drive sales. The high-performing Sponsored Brands Video campaign resulted in positive ROI for the company, delivering sales as high as $2.47 for every dollar spent—all while meeting Amazon’s video ad requirements. With click-through rates (CTR) as high as 8.6%, the video ads far surpass Google Search click-through-rate benchmarks. Using Animoto, the business was able to quickly produce three videos that promoted their product, and drove their audience from discovery to purchase.
As you begin making your own videos, we're here to help along the way! Get started with Animoto’s online video maker and visit our Help Center for answers to your questions. For ideas and inspiration for business videos, join The Animoto Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook. Our team of video experts is ready to help you grow, with tips and feedback on your videos.