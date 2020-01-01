Boost your Amazon sales with video ads

Animoto has worked to provide a cost-effective video solution both for sellers and vendors. Get started from an exclusive, made-for-Amazon template, and drag and drop your way to high-impact video ads in minutes.

Included with your account

Made-For-Amazon Templates

Our pre-built templates are rigorously tested and continually updated so your ads meet Amazon's video ad specifications.

Consultation With An Expert

Our team of Amazon video experts is ready to help, whether you have a question or just need them to make your videos for you. Available exclusively for Amazon sellers and vendors.

Guide to Amazon Video

Everything you need to know to get started driving sales with video.

Make your own Amazon video ads

Create videos easily and run ads with confidence with our Amazon video templates

Product Promo

Convince potential customers to buy your product with a promo video. Generate interest in your offering with relevant statistics and product features.

Before and After video

Showcase the benefits of your product or service with a video featuring dramatic before-and-after reveals.

Short Product Intro

Quickly turn your product photos into a short, attention-grabbing intro for your product or ebook.

Success Story

See how this ecommerce brand maximized ROAS with Amazon-friendly video ads

SoCozy, a kids’ hair care company, used Animoto videos to elevate their brand and drive sales. The high-performing Sponsored Brands Video campaign resulted in positive ROI for the company, delivering sales as high as $2.47 for every dollar spent—all while meeting Amazon’s video ad requirements. With click-through rates (CTR) as high as 8.6%, the video ads far surpass Google Search click-through-rate benchmarks. Using Animoto, the business was able to quickly produce three videos that promoted their product, and drove their audience from discovery to purchase.

