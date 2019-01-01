Showcase your recipes

Create tantalizing recipe videos by combining your photos and video clips with bold animated text. Animoto makes it easy, regardless of your video editing experience.

Recipe videos made simple

Video helps you connect with people right from your kitchen. Create Tasty-style video recipes for a fast, effective way to engage and attract a new audience. With Animoto, you can make delicious cooking videos without a professional video editor. The process is easy as 1-2-3. Just upload your photos or video clips, add music and animated text, preview, and publish.

Delicious designs

Get started with one of our recipe video templates

Tabletop recipe

Run your audience through a fun, creative recipe in just under one minute. The Tabletop Recipe storyboard includes eye-catching effects and a snappy soundtrack to grab attention and get viewers excited about your dish.

Bite-sized recipe

If you want to give your audience a brief taste of your cooking prowess, the Recipes storyboard is a good pick. Treat it like a 30-second video ad summarizing your dish and making your viewers hungry for more.

Step-by-step tutorial

Break down your recipes from start to finish in a way that feels doable and fun. Show viewers how to go from gathering the right ingredients to putting on scrumptious finishing touches with bright visuals and text.

Case study

See how Mezzetta Foods hopped on a viral trend

When a Mississippi roast recipe featuring one of their products went viral online, Mezzetta Foods wanted to jump on the trend while the topic was still on everyone’s minds. Usually, they’d create a cooking video the old-fashioned way, but hiring a production team would mean that the project would have taken six weeks to complete. Instead, they used Animoto to create a video in minutes. The fast turnaround let them capitalize on the trend and join in the conversation. Their video was shared 2,600 times and received 399,000 views, all while cutting video production costs by 75 percent.

Spice things up

How to make a cooking video with Animoto

  1. Select a storyboard template or start from scratch
  2. Upload photos and video clips or choose from our library of Getty Images stock
  3. Personalize by changing colors, fonts, text, and music
  4. Produce and share your recipe video

Make a cooking video in minutes

