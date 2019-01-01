Create tantalizing recipe videos by combining your photos and video clips with bold animated text. Animoto makes it easy, regardless of your video editing experience.
Video helps you connect with people right from your kitchen. Create Tasty-style video recipes for a fast, effective way to engage and attract a new audience. With Animoto, you can make delicious cooking videos without a professional video editor. The process is easy as 1-2-3. Just upload your photos or video clips, add music and animated text, preview, and publish.
Run your audience through a fun, creative recipe in just under one minute. The Tabletop Recipe storyboard includes eye-catching effects and a snappy soundtrack to grab attention and get viewers excited about your dish.Use this storyboard
If you want to give your audience a brief taste of your cooking prowess, the Recipes storyboard is a good pick. Treat it like a 30-second video ad summarizing your dish and making your viewers hungry for more.Use this storyboard
Break down your recipes from start to finish in a way that feels doable and fun. Show viewers how to go from gathering the right ingredients to putting on scrumptious finishing touches with bright visuals and text.Use this storyboard
When a Mississippi roast recipe featuring one of their products went viral online, Mezzetta Foods wanted to jump on the trend while the topic was still on everyone’s minds. Usually, they’d create a cooking video the old-fashioned way, but hiring a production team would mean that the project would have taken six weeks to complete. Instead, they used Animoto to create a video in minutes. The fast turnaround let them capitalize on the trend and join in the conversation. Their video was shared 2,600 times and received 399,000 views, all while cutting video production costs by 75 percent.
As you begin creating videos, we're here to help along the way! Get started with Animoto and join others just like you in The Animoto Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook. Our team of video experts is ready to help you grow with tips, ideas, inspiration, and feedback on your videos.