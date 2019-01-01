When a Mississippi roast recipe featuring one of their products went viral online, Mezzetta Foods wanted to jump on the trend while the topic was still on everyone’s minds. Usually, they’d create a cooking video the old-fashioned way, but hiring a production team would mean that the project would have taken six weeks to complete. Instead, they used Animoto to create a video in minutes. The fast turnaround let them capitalize on the trend and join in the conversation. Their video was shared 2,600 times and received 399,000 views, all while cutting video production costs by 75 percent.