Marketing video maker

Anyone can create professional videos with Animoto’s marketing video maker.

Tap into the power of video marketing

Animoto is a marketing video maker that gives you the tools to turn ideas into on-brand videos, fast. No experience necessary. Use easy drag and drop to customize tried & tested video templates or create videos from scratch. With just a few clicks, you can add effects like animations or transitions, and get your video ready to share with the world.

Easily create high-quality videos

Get more engagement on social media

Start from a template for social media videos or search ads and have your posts up and running the same day.

Produce professional video ads

With hundreds of templates to choose from, it’s easier than ever to get better performance and returns from your video ads.

Connect face-to-face with customers

Create compelling product demos or how-to marketing videos with screen and webcam recording in Animoto.

Reflect on your success! Create a video to capture milestones, growth, and achievements from the year.
Share your brand's story and tell clients why they should work with you in one engaging video.
Share and celebrate your latest wins and connect with your team with a weekly sales recap video.
Convert viewers into customers with a captivating product promo video.
Inform your customers of a new available listing on the market with this short and simple video.
Bring your unique product or service to life with a mix of photos, video clips, music, text, and animated video stickers.
Introduce a product or service using just a handful of photos and text. Keep it short and punchy to grab attention on social media.
Create a video filled with photos of your team to show them how much you love them.
Share your business’s achievements from the past year with a video that will inspire and excite your team.
Create a friendly and upbeat video to boost brand awareness for your business.
Stand out from your competitors and win over your audience with a compelling "Why Us" video.
Highlight how your newest product or service can help solve customers pain points. Add underlined text to emphasize your offering’s biggest benefits. Co-designed by LinkedIn.
Introduce yourself to your audience with a few fun facts and a call to work together. Great for Facebook, YouTube, or your website, so you can meet new clients, classmates, or friends.
Keep the momentum going after an event by sharing video highlights and key takeaways. Combine photos and video clips from the event with high-energy transitions and bursts of text. Co-designed with LinkedIn.
Celebrate your employees' special day with a personalized and joyful birthday video.
Create an engaging book trailer to spark curiosity and excitement ahead of your book launch.
Make video marketing easy, fast, & more effective

Give your team the tools to turn ideas into on-brand videos, fast.

Record in Animoto

Create video clips right from your browser with screen & webcam recording in Animoto.

Stock images & video

Access millions of copyright-free, high-quality photos and videos.

Saved brand

Save your colors, custom font, and branded elements.

Copyright-free music

Add music to your videos with a library of 3,000+ licensed tracks.

Share to social media

Share your video to Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube in one click.

Pro effects

Drag and drop to add professional animations, transitions, and graphics.

Put video to work for your business

Upload your photos and videos then use Animoto’s simple drag-and-drop editor to create unlimited, on-brand videos without the bottlenecks of costly agencies, editors, or complicated software.

Create videos that look professionally edited

Full creative control with no experience necessary. Use Animoto’s free beginner-friendly toolkit to add stock images & video, animations, music, and effects. All the extras you’d get from paying for a professional.

Create your own reusable templates

Turn any of your videos into a reusable template. All your design elements, music, media, and text will auto-populate so you can quickly roll out on-brand videos.

Collaborate as team

Work as a team to move videos through your pipeline faster. Create, edit, and comment all in one shareable workspace.

14KFacebook views
500clicks
4xsales

case study

Nest home increased sales 400% with one Animoto video

"Running our Animoto video on Facebook and Instagram, not only increased awareness of the Nest brand but we also made 4x our usual online sales."
Matt CavallaroFounder
Business
See how Crate and Barrel turned its product catalog into a video ad in under 24 hours.
Business
See how Liferaft’s Marketing team has used Animoto to slash their production times and empower more video creators.
Business
This local store attracted attention from a large distributor, People Magazine, and more with square video.

You don’t need a big budget to produce high-quality video

Create and share videos for free with Animoto

How to make a marketing video

Select a video marketing template

The easiest and fastest way to create a high-performing marketing video is to start with a template. Choose a template that suits your use-case because elements that work for a product demo may not be effective for a sale announcement.

Add subtitles to your video

Adding captions or subtitles to your marketing videos can give it a wider reach by ensuring that your content is more accessible and viewers can watch the video even with the sound off. It’s easy to add subtitles to your video in Animoto.

Finish with a call to action

The most crucial part of any marketing effort is a call to action. You have to tell your viewers what action you want them to take whether that’s “Sign up,” “Buy now,” or “Refer a friend.” Use a verbal call to action in your video, write it out with text, or include a call-to-action button.

Tips for marketing videos

Take it step by step

Start your video off with a hook to draw viewers in. Then, deliver the most important information (your discount, value proposition, etc.) and end with a clear call to action. Following this formula is a great way to make sure you’re only including the most important information in your next marketing video, and not overcrowding your sales pitch or value proposition with unnecessary detail that risks losing your audience’s interest.

Include a voiceover

Voice-overs can help you make a personal connection with your audience. Personal connection is a powerful motivator so humanizing your brand through voice-overs or webcam recording, is an effective strategy in video marketing. It reminds them that there’s a trustworthy person on the other end of the screen that’s willing to help!

Apply your branding

Maintaining your brand across every video helps to build brand awareness and recognition. Select your brand colors, upload your logo and font, and even add a logo watermark throughout your video. Consistency is key when it comes to video marketing, but it doesn’t have to be time-consuming. Use the saved brands features in Animoto to easily (and quickly) apply your brand to every video.

Frequently asked questions

Feel confident with video

We’re on your team around the clock to guide you through your next project

Great videos start here

  • No experience needed
  • Hundreds of professional templates
  • Unlimited video creation

