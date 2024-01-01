Add visual elements and animations

Elevate your video collage with an array of visual elements and animations available in Animoto. Add flair to your collage with customizable backgrounds, stylish text, and dynamic animation effects. These elements not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of your video but also help in reinforcing your message. Whether it's for a personal project, a business presentation, or a social media post, these added touches can make your video collage stand out and captivate your audience.