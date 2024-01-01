Video collage maker

Create collage videos that engage and impress. Animoto's drag-and-drop editing tools and visual effects make it easy. No training or experience necessary.

Video collage app: Craft your story with ease

Discover the simplicity of storytelling with Animoto’s free online video collage app. Whether you're compiling memories, showcasing events, or presenting a creative portfolio, our app makes it effortless to bring your vision to life. Our intuitive interface, coupled with a range of customizable templates, allows you to blend videos, images, and music seamlessly. Perfect for personal projects, business presentations, or educational content, Animoto is the go-to tool for anyone looking to create impactful video collages with ease and flair.

STEP-BY-STEP

How to make a video collage

  1. Choose a template to get the ball rolling. Templates give you a starting point. If you prefer a completely clean slate, start from scratch.
  2. Add layouts that blend your photos and video clips into a cohesive, engaging video. 
  3. Choose a commercially-licensed song from our music library to set the tone for your video.
  4. Share your video with built-in tools, including downloading, hosted links, and direct social sharing.
GET STARTED FREE

Everything you need to make a video collage

Turn photos and video clips into a video collage

Transform your photos and video clips into captivating video collages with Animoto’s user-friendly platform. Whether you're commemorating special occasions, highlighting a collection of moments, or telling a visual story, our tool makes it quick and easy. Simply upload your photos and clips, and Animoto seamlessly weaves them into a stunning collage, bringing your memories and stories to life in a dynamic and engaging way.

All the editing tools you need

Animoto provides you with all the essential editing tools to craft your video collage. From basic trimming and cropping to advanced features like transitions and text overlays, everything you need is at your fingertips. These tools are designed to be intuitive, enabling you to refine and perfect your collage without needing complex editing skills.

Add visual elements and animations

Elevate your video collage with an array of visual elements and animations available in Animoto. Add flair to your collage with customizable backgrounds, stylish text, and dynamic animation effects. These elements not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of your video but also help in reinforcing your message. Whether it's for a personal project, a business presentation, or a social media post, these added touches can make your video collage stand out and captivate your audience.

More than just a video collage maker

Video collage maker FAQs

Create video collages in minutes

Create and share videos for free. Upgrade anytime for more customization.

GET STARTED FREE

Video collage maker resources

How to make a video

Learn more

How to use layouts

LEARN MORE

How to use elements

Learn more

We're here to help you create engaging videos

As you get started making videos, we're here to help along the way! Our team of video experts is ready to help you grow with tips, ideas, inspiration, and feedback on your videos. You can reach our dedicated Customer team directly at help@animoto.com, or find answer to your questions on our Help Center.

    Connect

© 2024 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.