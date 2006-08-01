Do-It-Yourself
Happy Anniversary Video Maker
Turn special memories into a beautiful and timeless keepsake with Animoto’s anniversary video maker
Anniversary videos make great gifts and are a tender way to look back on your love story. With a library of templates, music, and visual effects, Animoto's anniversary video maker makes it easy for anyone to create a one-of-a-kind heirloom that will be cherished forever.
Create in minutes
Shine the spotlight on your partner and the life you’ve built together with a video! It’s a beautiful and moving way to tell your story and share milestones of your relationship and life together.
Looking to make this anniversary unforgettable? Create a unique gift for your partner or a special couple in your life with a heartfelt anniversary video. It’s a timeless gift that they’ll treasure and appreciate for years to come.
Take a nostalgic journey and revisit your cherished moments together. Reflecting on a life filled with love will bring you even closer to your partner on your anniversary.
The most important component of your anniversary video is your unique story. Look back over the years to see and celebrate your growth as a couple and as individuals.
Add your cherished photos and video clips to help bring your story to life right before your eyes. Lean into nostalgia and share fun and funny photos from your relationship along with picture-perfect moments to tell the whole story.
Your anniversary is the perfect time to express gratitude and appreciation for the person who has stood by your side through it all. Whether it’s a simple "thank you" for their love and support or a more detailed reflection on the journey you’ve shared, your words can celebrate your shared past and make a beautiful promise for the future.
Tell your story over through nostalgic scanned polaroids, hidden-gem photos, and home videos. Then, browse your social profiles and camera reel for other pictures that showcase recent adventures, personal milestones, and all the moments in between.
You have a story to tell, so bring your audience on that journey with you. Share photos and fun “firsts” like the first time you met, your first date, first dances, and more. Consider it a timeline of your life together, sharing all the most memorable milestones from start to present.
Tie your video together with a song that says it all. You can choose from any of our license-free romantic, nostalgic, and tear-jerking music tracks. Or, upload “your song” for an extra special touch.
Step-by-step guide
Choose any of our timeless anniversary templates to look back on years of love. Or, start from scratch to tell your story your way.
Look back on cherished memories by uploading your favorite photos and video clips.
Personalize your anniversary video to reflect your love and your unique journey. Change the colors, experiment with different fonts and photo layouts, and add a song to amplify your emotions.
Post your video on social media to celebrate with your circle or share it in person at an intimate anniversary dinner. Want to keep a physical copy? Just save it to a USB drive, wrap it, and share this gift with your partner.
Get a step-by-step guide to creating a beautiful anniversary video with music to match.
Learn how to use Animoto to create a moving anniversary video with drag-and-drop features.