Peanut Blossom, a popular lifestyle blog, created an ornament tutorial during the holiday season. Their initial post featuring still images didn’t get much buzz, but that changed when they turned their post into a video tutorial.



Peanut Blossom selected a storyboard template video and quickly posted it to Facebook. While their original post with images reached only 1200 users, the video tutorial got 1.4 million Facebook views. Animoto let the blog make its own professional video content that was fast, relevant and shareable.