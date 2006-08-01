TemplatesBusinessPricing
Hi, we're Animoto

It’s our mission to make it easy for anyone to create powerful, professional videos

Share what matters

We believe video is the most compelling and effective way to communicate what’s important—Animoto puts the power of video into the hands of more people.

Empowering anyone with video

What started in 2006 as a group of four friends and a passion for video has grown into global platform for creating, collaborating, and sharing. Our goal has stayed the same from the beginning: make it easy for anyone to create a video they’re truly proud of.

Everything we do, we do with three virtues

“Virtues are what you do, values are merely what you believe”

Humbletude

A blend of humility and aptitude. We’re at our best when we’re confident in our abilities but believe we can always learn from each other.

Betterfication

Dedication to making things better, within our team, our business—and beyond. We use our platform to betterfy the world.

Oomphosity

Strive to put the “oomph” in our team diversity and bring our full selves to work. Diversity makes room for passion, creativity, and confidence.

Trusted by 25+ million customers

Animoto makes it easy for anyone, regardless of their skill level, to produce engaging, authentic, and memorable videos.

MEET THE leadership TEAM

Some of the humans behind our software

Beth Forester

CEO

Stephen McGrath

VP of Engineering

Madeline Blasberg

Sr. Director of Marketing

Raleigh Matern

Director of product

Ashley DeFillipo

Director of Customer Operations

