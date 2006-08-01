Hi, we're Animoto
It’s our mission to make it easy for anyone to create powerful, professional videos
We believe video is the most compelling and effective way to communicate what’s important—Animoto puts the power of video into the hands of more people.
What started in 2006 as a group of four friends and a passion for video has grown into global platform for creating, collaborating, and sharing. Our goal has stayed the same from the beginning: make it easy for anyone to create a video they’re truly proud of.
“Virtues are what you do, values are merely what you believe”
A blend of humility and aptitude. We’re at our best when we’re confident in our abilities but believe we can always learn from each other.
Dedication to making things better, within our team, our business—and beyond. We use our platform to betterfy the world.
Strive to put the “oomph” in our team diversity and bring our full selves to work. Diversity makes room for passion, creativity, and confidence.
Animoto makes it easy for anyone, regardless of their skill level, to produce engaging, authentic, and memorable videos.
MEET THE leadership TEAM
CEO
VP of Engineering
Sr. Director of Marketing
Director of product
Director of Customer Operations
