TemplatesBusinessPricing
Log inSign up free

Animoto for Enterprise

Animoto is a fast, easy, and flexible way for anyone in your organization to create video.

Schedule a demo

https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/24150a8b922e178be4c8224c6c04e75aba8c532c-132x16.svg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/e582249f69af614969d7807a91384717e5603fb3-49x32.svg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/c19d1f3baebef906301dc9f2d21f0d1947e598f8-155x28.svg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/e45bafba4105688dce8a0202643d6b0ed07c54a2-123x20.svg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/24eee9b7a4558c858228061feeb887262bba2d13-76x28.svg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/24150a8b922e178be4c8224c6c04e75aba8c532c-132x16.svg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/e582249f69af614969d7807a91384717e5603fb3-49x32.svg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/c19d1f3baebef906301dc9f2d21f0d1947e598f8-155x28.svg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/e45bafba4105688dce8a0202643d6b0ed07c54a2-123x20.svg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/24eee9b7a4558c858228061feeb887262bba2d13-76x28.svg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/24150a8b922e178be4c8224c6c04e75aba8c532c-132x16.svg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/e582249f69af614969d7807a91384717e5603fb3-49x32.svg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/c19d1f3baebef906301dc9f2d21f0d1947e598f8-155x28.svg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/e45bafba4105688dce8a0202643d6b0ed07c54a2-123x20.svg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/24eee9b7a4558c858228061feeb887262bba2d13-76x28.svg

Put video to work for your business

https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/07f64289a4a105fabe4ca497f8be925de66b858f-1200x835.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format

Marketing

Get more ROI from your video marketing

  • Video ads
  • Social media videos
  • Testimonials & promos

Learn more

Internal communications

Create a more engaged workplace

  • Meeting recaps
  • Company updates
  • Year in review

Learn more

HR and operations

Streamline onboarding with ready-to-go training videos

  • HR onboarding
  • On-demand training
  • Technical tutorials

Learn more

Sales

Make a compelling sales pitch with video

  • Product tour
  • Explainer video
  • Platform demo

Learn more

Take the weight off your creative team

Tap into easy tools that pack a powerful punch. Simply drag and drop to create videos that have all the finishing touches of a pro editor.

Schedule a demo

No bottlenecks, no costly editors

Produce more video for less and manage a consistent, timely video strategy without the bottlenecks of costly agencies, editors, or complicated software.

See pricing

Video templates designed for enterprise

Animoto has purpose-built templates and tools for every kind of video your business needs.

Explore all templates

Reflect on your success! Create a video to capture milestones, growth, and achievements from the year.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/ccaa4cc60eb6eb95cc9aa7148b8b392a/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Share your brand's story and tell clients why they should work with you in one engaging video.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/d08975a02d265e9b58b8dac312ca32b7/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Share and celebrate your latest wins and connect with your team with a weekly sales recap video.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/4ad4a24ff99309e3a6b9e3830430483d/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Convert viewers into customers with a captivating product promo video.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/211af39378f05a17168c4e5f9aca9c8a/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Bring your unique product or service to life with a mix of photos, video clips, music, text, and animated video stickers.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/e7ed1d1b8a5a175b94cff6afc6d04513/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Introduce a product or service using just a handful of photos and text. Keep it short and punchy to grab attention on social media.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/d75c6063c417c10b83ab1f6052e270a3/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Create a video filled with photos of your team to show them how much you love them.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/2b10904d7d652f4f0ed54aee509bc6ab/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Reflect on your success! Create a video to capture milestones, growth, and achievements from the year.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/ccaa4cc60eb6eb95cc9aa7148b8b392a/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Share your brand's story and tell clients why they should work with you in one engaging video.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/d08975a02d265e9b58b8dac312ca32b7/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Share and celebrate your latest wins and connect with your team with a weekly sales recap video.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/4ad4a24ff99309e3a6b9e3830430483d/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Convert viewers into customers with a captivating product promo video.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/211af39378f05a17168c4e5f9aca9c8a/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Bring your unique product or service to life with a mix of photos, video clips, music, text, and animated video stickers.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/e7ed1d1b8a5a175b94cff6afc6d04513/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Introduce a product or service using just a handful of photos and text. Keep it short and punchy to grab attention on social media.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/d75c6063c417c10b83ab1f6052e270a3/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Create a video filled with photos of your team to show them how much you love them.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/2b10904d7d652f4f0ed54aee509bc6ab/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Reflect on your success! Create a video to capture milestones, growth, and achievements from the year.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/ccaa4cc60eb6eb95cc9aa7148b8b392a/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Share your brand's story and tell clients why they should work with you in one engaging video.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/d08975a02d265e9b58b8dac312ca32b7/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Share and celebrate your latest wins and connect with your team with a weekly sales recap video.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/4ad4a24ff99309e3a6b9e3830430483d/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Convert viewers into customers with a captivating product promo video.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/211af39378f05a17168c4e5f9aca9c8a/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Bring your unique product or service to life with a mix of photos, video clips, music, text, and animated video stickers.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/e7ed1d1b8a5a175b94cff6afc6d04513/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Introduce a product or service using just a handful of photos and text. Keep it short and punchy to grab attention on social media.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/d75c6063c417c10b83ab1f6052e270a3/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Create a video filled with photos of your team to show them how much you love them.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/2b10904d7d652f4f0ed54aee509bc6ab/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Share your business’s achievements from the past year with a video that will inspire and excite your team.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/3a80b776d5a2a30ab08093e816dc3393/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Create a friendly and upbeat video to boost brand awareness for your business.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/5bcfc43a97dd5406a9aee98f992a1728/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Stand out from your competitors and win over your audience with a compelling "Why Us" video.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/40689224629f8702a1746891a2eb7950/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Highlight how your newest product or service can help solve customers pain points. Add underlined text to emphasize your offering’s biggest benefits. Co-designed by LinkedIn.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/593de3b6e142757b0d85ab23bc411dfb/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Introduce yourself to your audience with a few fun facts and a call to work together. Great for Facebook, YouTube, or your website, so you can meet new clients, classmates, or friends.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/d43b78a9d076a411ef6451cc540a4b93/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Keep the momentum going after an event by sharing video highlights and key takeaways. Combine photos and video clips from the event with high-energy transitions and bursts of text. Co-designed with LinkedIn.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/09c7d069a66367475745e1e7411df16d/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Celebrate your employees' special day with a personalized and joyful birthday video.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/684751c13757c5403d0eb93d377753fc/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Share your business’s achievements from the past year with a video that will inspire and excite your team.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/3a80b776d5a2a30ab08093e816dc3393/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Create a friendly and upbeat video to boost brand awareness for your business.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/5bcfc43a97dd5406a9aee98f992a1728/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Stand out from your competitors and win over your audience with a compelling "Why Us" video.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/40689224629f8702a1746891a2eb7950/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Highlight how your newest product or service can help solve customers pain points. Add underlined text to emphasize your offering’s biggest benefits. Co-designed by LinkedIn.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/593de3b6e142757b0d85ab23bc411dfb/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Introduce yourself to your audience with a few fun facts and a call to work together. Great for Facebook, YouTube, or your website, so you can meet new clients, classmates, or friends.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/d43b78a9d076a411ef6451cc540a4b93/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Keep the momentum going after an event by sharing video highlights and key takeaways. Combine photos and video clips from the event with high-energy transitions and bursts of text. Co-designed with LinkedIn.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/09c7d069a66367475745e1e7411df16d/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Celebrate your employees' special day with a personalized and joyful birthday video.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/684751c13757c5403d0eb93d377753fc/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Share your business’s achievements from the past year with a video that will inspire and excite your team.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/3a80b776d5a2a30ab08093e816dc3393/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Create a friendly and upbeat video to boost brand awareness for your business.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/5bcfc43a97dd5406a9aee98f992a1728/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Stand out from your competitors and win over your audience with a compelling "Why Us" video.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/40689224629f8702a1746891a2eb7950/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Highlight how your newest product or service can help solve customers pain points. Add underlined text to emphasize your offering’s biggest benefits. Co-designed by LinkedIn.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/593de3b6e142757b0d85ab23bc411dfb/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Introduce yourself to your audience with a few fun facts and a call to work together. Great for Facebook, YouTube, or your website, so you can meet new clients, classmates, or friends.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/d43b78a9d076a411ef6451cc540a4b93/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Keep the momentum going after an event by sharing video highlights and key takeaways. Combine photos and video clips from the event with high-energy transitions and bursts of text. Co-designed with LinkedIn.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/09c7d069a66367475745e1e7411df16d/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Celebrate your employees' special day with a personalized and joyful birthday video.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/684751c13757c5403d0eb93d377753fc/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg

Scale up video across your organization

Get full creative freedom and professional editing with simple drag-and-drop tools.

Book a demo

Put video in the hands of your whole team

Anyone can jump into Animoto and make a video that looks professionally edited. Give every member of your organization, from HR and IT to marketing and leadership, the power to create videos with no experience needed.

See all features

Record in Animoto

Create webcam and screen recordings from your browser.

Stock images & video

Access millions of free, high-quality photos and videos.

Copyright-free music

Add music to your videos with a library of 3,000+ licensed tracks.

Collaborate and create on-brand videos

Create, edit, and comment all in one shareable workspace to work as a team and move videos through your pipeline faster. Save your brand to Animoto and create custom templates to quickly produce video on-brand and on schedule.

Get fast, personalized solutions and support

Start with 1:1 onboarding tailored to your business needs and turn to a dedicated account manager whenever you need support.

Book a demo

https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/69b60d7ea1d85d3d4148fdfa3a0f5f4f1a18cd8f-600x280.svg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/9ecd02a450bde7a3a2fb079c339b5d96f81d61ff-3000x448.jpg?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
4Xweekly sales
500+clicks to website
8%increase in page likes

Case Study

Nest Homeware increased sales 400% with one video

"Running our Animoto video on Facebook and Instagram, not only increased awareness of the Nest brand but we also made 4x our usual online sales."
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/91fa51406dec6a9d0e1d0253bd6918239702c53c-250x296.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
Matt CavallaroFounder

Learn more

https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/d359cb52603a4563ec721d562517d3268f58c077-600x86.svg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/5cdd5ecebbc8e5925dd7c8f05c01dbcf46533f22-3000x448.jpg?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
Business
See how Crate and Barrel turned its product catalog into a video ad in under 24 hours.
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/e2a58cd74fce83632ef573bf87bd75f55740c9c8-600x133.svg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/4c0744c46577f93bdd34c17b089ba3769bf8d1d1-3000x448.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
Business
See how Liferaft’s Marketing team has used Animoto to slash their production times and empower more video creators.
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/1bdf75fd6b365e7276e59f4d7884687347abf3aa-292x82.svg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/b65acc0244af62d7d21461a5ca9c6b739c2a03c1-1109x581.png?rect=0,0,1109,442&q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
Business
See how Aircall’s Product Marketing team uses video to get sales, success, and support teams across the world on the same page.

Frequently asked questions

Great videos start here

  • No experience needed
  • Hundreds of professional templates
  • Unlimited video creation

Get started free