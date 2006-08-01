Animoto for Enterprise
Animoto is a fast, easy, and flexible way for anyone in your organization to create video.
Animoto is a fast, easy, and flexible way for anyone in your organization to create video.
Get more ROI from your video marketing
Create a more engaged workplace
Streamline onboarding with ready-to-go training videos
Tap into easy tools that pack a powerful punch. Simply drag and drop to create videos that have all the finishing touches of a pro editor.
Produce more video for less and manage a consistent, timely video strategy without the bottlenecks of costly agencies, editors, or complicated software.
Animoto has purpose-built templates and tools for every kind of video your business needs.
Get full creative freedom and professional editing with simple drag-and-drop tools.
Anyone can jump into Animoto and make a video that looks professionally edited. Give every member of your organization, from HR and IT to marketing and leadership, the power to create videos with no experience needed.
Create webcam and screen recordings from your browser.
Access millions of free, high-quality photos and videos.
Add music to your videos with a library of 3,000+ licensed tracks.
Create, edit, and comment all in one shareable workspace to work as a team and move videos through your pipeline faster. Save your brand to Animoto and create custom templates to quickly produce video on-brand and on schedule.
Collaborate with your team in a multi-user workspace.
Edit, share, and collaborate on video drafts from anywhere.
Comment and reply to time-stamped feedback on drafts.
Save your colors, custom font, and branded elements.
Keep your team on-brand with saved, reusable templates
Keep your brand front and center, add your logo to video templates.
Start with 1:1 onboarding tailored to your business needs and turn to a dedicated account manager whenever you need support.
Case Study