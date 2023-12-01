do-it-yourself

Make fundraising videos that make an impact

Create videos that drive awareness, engagement, and donations to your non-profit. Animoto's drag-and-drop editing tools and visual effects make it easy. No training or experience necessary.

Take fundraising videos into your own hands

Create non-profit fundraising videos that help people open their hearts to your cause. In minutes you can produce content for social media marketing, email blasts, or presentations that’ll help share what your non-profit or charity does and how it’s helping make the world a better place. Video fosters emotion and connection, giving you the tools you need to create fundraising that works. That’s why Animoto aims to make video creation accessible for everyone. Click here to apply for a special rate on our annual plans for non-profits.

STEP-BY-STEP

How to create a fundraising video

  1. Choose a template to get the ball rolling. Templates give you a starting point. If you prefer a completely clean slate, start from scratch.
  2. Customize your video with your branding, apply animations, drag and drop your photos and video clips, and edit your media.
  3. Choose a commercially-licensed song from our music library to set the tone for your video.
  4. Share your video with built-in tools, including downloading, hosted links, and direct social sharing.
Fundraising and charity video templates

Fundraising explainer

Introduce your cause in a way that compels viewers to act or donate.

Cause Awareness Campaign

Spread awareness about an important cause and let your audience and how they can help.

Social Fundraising Ad

Show your followers the importance and impact of your mission and give them the opportunity to donate.

Create fundraising videos that tell your story

Create an emotional impact

In the realm of fundraising, the power of storytelling cannot be overstated, and there's no better medium than video to create a profound emotional impact. Unlike text or static images, a video can convey the nuances of emotion, human connection, and the real stories behind your cause. With Animoto, you can harness these elements to craft compelling fundraising videos that resonate deeply with your audience, driving empathy and action. By combining visual storytelling with the right music and narrative, your message becomes an emotive experience, encouraging more profound engagement and support.

Save time and money

Creating a compelling fundraising video doesn't have to be costly or time-consuming. With Animoto, you are equipped to tell your story authentically and effectively, without the need for expensive agencies or extended production times. Our intuitive platform puts the power of video creation in your hands, allowing you to represent your cause in its truest form. Whether you’re sharing success stories, showcasing the impact of donations, or making a direct appeal, Animoto gives you the tools to create high-quality videos quickly and cost-effectively, ensuring your message reaches your audience when it matters most.

Built with simplicity in mind

Animoto understands that not everyone is a professional videographer – and you don't need to be. Our platform is designed with simplicity at its core, enabling anyone to create professional-looking fundraising videos. User-friendly interfaces, straightforward editing tools, and a range of customizable templates make video creation accessible for all. Whether you're highlighting a personal story, showcasing community impact, or presenting compelling data, Animoto allows you to do it with ease and confidence, ensuring your fundraising message is heard loud and clear.

Everything you need to create fundraising videos

Success Story

Tripling reach on social through square video

Famous sociologist Jane Goodall mastered the art of video creation to help her create content that furthered her conservation efforts. In testing, she found that square videos gave her higher conversions and better overall engagement than landscape videos. These videos are especially easy to consume for mobile users who make up 60% of all internet users.

Charity and fundraising video FAQs

