When City Girl Flowers uploaded their first video, they only wanted to improve their Google search rankings. But before long, their YouTube channel was racking up views, thanks to their tutorial content.



Their most successful video, a Valentine's Day bouquet tutorial, started off with 20,000 views and got City Girl Flowers 3 new corporate clients early on. Two years later, the video is still a hit for the florist shop. It's been viewed more than 118,000 times, and the number keeps growing and driving traffic to the City Girl’s website.