Easily create videos for YouTube with Animotos drag-and-drop video maker. Combine your photos and video clips with text and music to make a stunning video. No video editing experience necessary.
Drive sales and website traffic with a TrueView Ad campaign. Use reasons your audience needs your product or service to convince them to click through. Combine text and audio to create a video that informs and entertains.Use this storyboard
Get crafty with videos sharing your favorite recipes or DIY projects. Give simple step-by-step instructions that’ll let your audience repeat your project at home. End with call to action that sends viewers to your website or encourages them to follow your channel.Use this storyboard
Showcase your expertise with a video that explains a difficult concept or offers a solution to a common problem. Use animated text effects and bright colors to draw attention as your audience scrolls through YouTube search results.Use this storyboard
When City Girl Flowers uploaded their first video, they only wanted to improve their Google search rankings. But before long, their YouTube channel was racking up views, thanks to their tutorial content.
Their most successful video, a Valentine's Day bouquet tutorial, started off with 20,000 views and got City Girl Flowers 3 new corporate clients early on. Two years later, the video is still a hit for the florist shop. It's been viewed more than 118,000 times, and the number keeps growing and driving traffic to the City Girl’s website.
As you begin creating videos, we're here to help along the way! Get started with Animoto and join others just like you in The Animoto Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook. Our team of video experts is ready to help you grow with tips, ideas, inspiration, and feedback on your videos.