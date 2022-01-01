SALES-VIDEO-MAKER

Stand out with sales videos

In today’s sales world, your first impression is made online. Easily create personalized videos that build and nurture new relationships, even from a distance.

Capture attention

Email outreach alone isn't enough. Break through busy inboxes with sales videos that are sure to stand out.

Nurture connections

Show new connections that you’re ready to put the work in with personalized videos.

Close the deal

Accelerate your sales cycle with demos and walkthroughs that answer questions and close deals.

Everything you need to create sales videos that convert

Create sales videos in three easy steps

1. Drag and drop your media

Easily upload from your computer or import from cloud storage. Fill in any blanks with our Getty Images stock library, or built-in screen recorder.

2. Apply your brand and customize

Make your video stand out with attention-grabbing animations and layouts. Apply your brand elements to build brand recognition with prospective clients.

3. Share in just a few clicks

Seamlessly share your video on the channels you already use! Download in 1080p or share directly from Animoto with integrated social sharing, embedding, and email tools.

Make sales videos your best selling tool

PROSPECTING
FOLLOW-UPS
PRODUCT DEMOS
TEAM ONBOARDING
CONTRACT WALKTHROUGHS
MEETING RECAPS
PERFORMANCE REPORTING
TEAM ANNOUNCEMENTS
DOCUMENT KNOWLEDGE

FAQs

Trusted by 25M+ customers

Create your own sales videos

Create and share videos for free. Upgrade anytime for more customization.

See pricing

We’re here if you need us

As you get started making videos, we're here to help along the way! Join other businesses just like yours in the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook. Our team of video experts is ready to help you grow with tips, ideas, inspiration, and feedback on your videos. You can also reach our dedicated Customer team directly at help@animoto.com.

Visit our Help Center
    Connect

© 2022 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.